Gupshup, the leader in conversational messaging, on Monday announced that it has acquired New Jersey based Dotgo. Dotgo is the global industry leader in RCS business messaging (RBM), with such as the RichOTP, RichSMS, Bot Store, and MaaP (Messaging as a Platform) that foster the growth of RCS Business Messaging. A strong partner of Google, Mavenir, Synchronoss, Vodafone, and Orange, Dotgo manages RBM in several markets, and operates the world’s largest RBM Hub with global connectivity to RCS users across the world. Dotgo is uniquely positioned to help brands integrate, with simple APIs, the RCS channel into their customer communications, whether for sales, support, services, or other business processes.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO