CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Man accused of setting fatal fire near San Bernardino declared incompetent to stand trial

By Brian Rokos
Redlands Daily Facts
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of murder and arson after his 85-year-old grandmother was found dead in a burned home near San Bernardino has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Charles Tyson Christian, 47, will be placed on medication, and on Oct. 12, a judge will review his treatment plan, said Jacquelyn Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October to promote peace while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim’s...
WORLD
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#The Sheriff S Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy