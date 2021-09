As we get ready for the final (we think) season of Amphibia which will air on October 2nd on Disney Channel, we are getting some fun videos that give us some more world building with Anne and her favorite mode of transportation. The Betsy driving manual is really long and Anne now thinks that she is ready to get her automobile driving permit when she is back at home. What would your favorite mode of getting around be in the Bog?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO