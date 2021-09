Twenty-one aircraft were flown in and 860 meals were served at the annual flight breakfast hosted by Signet Masonic Lodge 264 of Carroll at Arthur N. Neu Airport east of town. “The day went very well. We had a good turnout, and everybody seemed to enjoy themselves,” said Don Mensen, airport manager and president of Carroll Aviation charter and pilot-instruction service. “It was good to have people at the airport again enjoying it.”

CARROLL, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO