There is much talk lately about the fear of inflation. The percentage change in the overall level of prices (inflation) is considered one of the central indicators of economic well-being. And just like a doctor, who checks a patient’s health by looking initially at her temperature, and blood pressure, the Fed monitors the inflation rate. Similar to temperature, the doctor must ask, is this currently observed increase transitory or will it become sustained if untreated? If transitory, then you just let the fever run its course. But if it becomes sustained, then you have to administer medicine (increase interest rates).

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO