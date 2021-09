Fromm Family Foods made its second virtual neighborhood retail roundtable discussion available for viewing on-demand. The Pet Forward: Neighborhood Retail Roundtable that took place on September 16 is part of a series of virtual thought leadership events the company is hosting to promote community and provide support to the independent pet segment. Moderated by Mark Kalaygian, publishing director and editor in chief of Pet Business magazine, the latest roundtable discussion focused on the vital role that special services play in the ongoing success of traditional pet stores.

PET SERVICES ・ 14 HOURS AGO