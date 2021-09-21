Snohomish County COVID rate declines a bit; risk still high
EVERETT — COVID-19 case rates are decreasing in Snohomish County but remain alarmingly high. The county’s latest two-week case rate shows 447 new infections per 100,000 people. Last week’s adjusted total was 468 cases per 100,000. The week before the rate was the highest recorded during the pandemic: 475. The latest numbers are still higher than almost any other point during the past 18 months. In July, for example, those numbers dipped into the 60s per 100,000.www.heraldnet.com
