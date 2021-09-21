Alvin “Al” G. Nasinec, 86

Alvin “Al” G. Nasinec, age 86, of Montgomery, MN, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Traditions in Montgomery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, MN. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery, MN. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home of Wells (owned by Susan and Nathan Nasinec) is entrusted with arrangements. Please leave online condolences at www.brussheitner.com.