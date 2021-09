Flyers training camp begins on Thursday, but before it even gets going, the Flyers could already be dealing with some injuries that could prove to be significant. First, as you may know by now, Wade Allison left Sunday’s rookie game with an apparent leg injury. While there was no update on his status following the game, Allison has suffered a torn ACL previously in college. Injuries were a key part of why Allison spent his entire four years at Western Michigan and didn’t sign with the Flyers until March of 2020.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO