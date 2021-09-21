CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

We must remain vigilant: Biden

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 21 (ANI): Asserting that the bitter sting of terrorism is real, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the world must remain vigilant against global and domestic terrorism, adding that Washington will work with local partners to decrease the need for large military deployments. In...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Why haven’t you resigned?’ Tom Cotton asks Gen Milley over US withdrawal from Afghanistan

US Military officials defended the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan as Senators asked them about the advice they gave President Joe Biden and whether they thought that advice was heard.Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee asked Gen Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and US Central Command leader Gen Frank McKenzie about his previous assessment that the United States should have kept 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who served in Afghanistan, asked Gen Milley why he did not resign since he was only consulted on 25 August after the government...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Biden intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan: Parnell

Retired Army Infantry Captain Sean Parnell joined "Fox News Primetime" to weigh in on the crisis in Afghanistan. SEAN PARNELL: Yeah, it's an unbelievable slap in the face, by the way, to anybody who served this country for the last 20 years to have Joe Biden trod out to the podium and call the withdrawal—or surrender really— in Afghanistan an extraordinary success. And Joe Biden, by the way, he intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan. Look no further than his conversation with President Ghani of Afghanistan in late July where he tried to convince President Ghani to tell the world that the Taliban was not as strong as we knew that they were in exchange for military aid from the United States of America. So, Joe Biden intended to deceive the American people all along and as a result we’re seeing this disastrous surrender in Afghanistan. We’ve got Americans left behind— thousands of our allies left behind. One of our final acts in Afghanistan was killing an aid worker and seven children and what blows me away beyond all of this is that no one has been held accountable. It is unbelievable to me that the only person that’s been held accountable is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps, who was front towards enemy, that simply called for accountability in a very professional way. He’s in jail tonight and that is absolutely unacceptable.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Liar in chief: Top generals refute Biden’s claims regarding US troops in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is the liar-in-chief. In August, Biden said in an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that “no one that he can recall” advised him to keep some U.S. troops in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, a little over five weeks after Biden’s claim, top U.S. generals testified under oath that they recommended to Biden to keep some troops in Afghanistan. If true, this is just the latest lie Biden has said since becoming president.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Ani#United Nations#Afghan#American
The Independent

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to the testimony Tuesday by Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful when, in a television interview last month, he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan.Milley refused to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
New York Post

Liar in chief: Military brass urged Biden to keep US troops in Afghanistan

Directly contradicting President Joe Biden, top military officials testified Tuesday that they advised him against pulling all US troops from Afghanistan. That makes his repeated insistence that he never got any such advice the most shameless of his many tall tales about the fiasco. It also means the whole disaster...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy