CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mucinno Holding, Inc. Negotiates Contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

buffalonynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) is negotiating a contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to be a supplier of recycled silica sand and a provider of transport services. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO) is pleased to announce that it is negotiating a contract with CEMEX to supply silica sand and provide transport services. It is agreed to keep supplying the multiple concrete plants located in the center region of Mexico with 75,000 tons of silica sand annually. The strategic location of the mine is a beneficial factor for the company since it eliminates the competition in the region.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Diamcor Announces Continued Progress on Growth Objectives

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its Phase one upgrade objective, completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per ton basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance. Further refinements are expected to continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full potential of these new upgrades is realized. The Company sees the completion of this initial phase as an important milestone which was required to enable it to achieve its long-term growth objectives. With Phase one complete, the focus will now be on advancing a larger Phase two upgrade, which is aimed at supporting the Company's additional growth plans.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

IAHL Corporate Update

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR) Discovery has signed an LOI with a property in Zambia with the owners, containing two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

DigiMax Announces Second Quarter FY2022 Results and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announced its financial results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 ('Q2 2022'). All currency amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars. Second Quarter Highlights...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemex#A B#Europe#Mining Equipment#Mucinno Holding Inc#Inegi#S A B De C V Cemex#Company#The Otc Bulletin Board
buffalonynews.net

New World Gold Corporation General Announcement

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company,' releases a General Corporate Announcement based on material events that have transpired over the past 72 hours. On Friday, September 24th, 2021, the Company received an email from OTC Markets 'Surveillance'...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
buffalonynews.net

Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. Announces the Beginning of Well Rework Operations on the Hearne #1 Well in Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: 9/28/2021

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ('Maverick'), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that Maverick has a workover rig on location and has begun reworking operations on its 25% ownership Interest in the 480-acre Ben Hearne #1 Lease in Van Zandt, Texas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Mexico City
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
buffalonynews.net

Gold worth Rs 61 lakh hidden under aircraft seat seized at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka), September 30 (ANI): Gold worth Rs 61 lakh was recovered from under a passenger seat of an Indigo flight that landed in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru from Dubai on Saturday. The customs officials are yet to reach a conclusion whether a passenger abandoned the gold or left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
TRAFFIC
buffalonynews.net

China plays as global growth driver amid COVID-19 pandemic: WTO economist

GENEVA, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- A senior economist at the World Trade Organization (WTO) has told Xinhua that the country has been a growth driver for the world during the COVID-19 crisis, as the global trade watchdog's figures have confirmed the recovery of global trade after the deep shock. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy