KDC announces plans to add 3 new office towers to Richardson's CityLine development
Three new office buildings are coming to CityLine in Richardson after developer KDC announced Sept. 21 plans to add 1.4 million square feet to the development. The buildings, called Five Cityline, Six Cityline and Seven Cityline, will include 18, 13 and 15 stories, respectively. They will join the 2.6 million square feet of office space and 200,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and entertainment space already present in the development, according to a KDC news release.communityimpact.com
