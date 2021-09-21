CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: 9/21/2021

buffalonynews.net
 8 days ago

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) ('Maverick'), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that Maverick has commenced operations on its 25% ownership Interest in the 480-acre Ben Hearne Lease in Van Zandt, Texas.

www.buffalonynews.net

buffalonynews.net

Gladstone Capital Announces Intent to Redeem All Outstanding 5.375% Notes Due 2024

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) (the 'Company') today announced that it plans to redeem all of its outstanding 5.375% Notes due 2024 (the '2024 Notes') on November 1, 2021. A notice of redemption will be mailed to all registered holders of the 2024 Notes by U.S. Bank National Association (the 'Trustee'), in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, dated as of November 6, 2018, between the Company and the Trustee, and Section 1.01(g) of the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of October 10, 2019 (collectively, the 'Indenture'). The redemption date is November 1, 2021. The redemption price for the 2024 Notes equals 100% of the $38,812,500 aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest otherwise payable for the then-current quarterly interest period accrued to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. In connection with the redemption, the 2024 Notes will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR) Discovery has signed an LOI with a property in Zambia with the owners, containing two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Diamcor Announces Continued Progress on Growth Objectives

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its Phase one upgrade objective, completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per ton basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance. Further refinements are expected to continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full potential of these new upgrades is realized. The Company sees the completion of this initial phase as an important milestone which was required to enable it to achieve its long-term growth objectives. With Phase one complete, the focus will now be on advancing a larger Phase two upgrade, which is aimed at supporting the Company's additional growth plans.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Ethernity CLOUD announces results of Round 1 of their Public Token Sale

ZEBUG, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Ethernity CLOUD is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first public token sale round. It was completely sold out in less than 2 hours. Although the available packages started at $5 000 USD, Ethernity CLOUD's community engagement was high, reaching almost 2000 individual participants.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Air Florida Commences Operations

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Miami-based Air Florida (QH) commenced revenue operations in 1972 using a number of second-hand Lockheed Electra. Businessman Eli Timoner had seen the rise of Pacific Southwest Airlines (PS) in California and wanted to emulate its success with his new intrastate airline. With twice-daily flights between...
LIFESTYLE
buffalonynews.net

UltraClear Epoxy Discusses Its Industry-Leading Products

SPRING HILL, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Epoxy is used in a multitude of industrial, commercial and residential applications, offering a wide range of benefits over other surfacing and finishing materials. Yet not all epoxy is created equally. The finished product is only as good as the...
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Hop-on Sets up Zoom Webinar to Discuss Rollout of Digitalage's Beta for Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy of Their Decentralized Social Media Platform

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that it has successfully launched the Closed Beta version of the Digitalage engagement platform on September 27, 2021. The team is planning to go over key features on the zoom webinar which is set for today at 1:00 PM PST. Digitalage, a decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform, has emerged from stealth mode with the soft launch.
INTERNET
buffalonynews.net

Ford to invest in Electric vehicle production

Dearborn (Michigan) [US], September 28 (ANI): Ford Motor on Monday announced to invest USD billions of dollars in Electric vehicle production in the United States. It announced to build three battery factories and one electric truck plant in the US, which would produce 11,000 jobs in the coming four years, reported New York Times.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

The Glimpse Group Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Fiscal Year 2021 Total Revenues Grow 76% Organically; Core Software & Services Revenue Grow 239% Organically. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ('Glimpse,' 'The Glimpse Group' or the 'Company'), a diversifiedVirtual Reality and Augmented Reality ('VR' and 'AR') platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, provided financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 ('FY ‘21').
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
buffalonynews.net

Softbank Asia invests in CNT project, enabling 'carbon neutralization'

Softbank Asia recently launched a special investment fund of US $10 million to officially invest in CNT projects, boost CNT global carbon neutralization plan, giving full play to the function of carbon emission trading market, using blockchain technology to solve basic problems in carbon emission trading market and optimize carbon emission trading market.
MARKETS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

9-25-21 Energy Matters Hour 2

Every Saturday Energy Matters brings you the latest in energy and technology advancements and the people behind them. Steve Holen, Superintendent of McKenzie County Public School District. Steve Holen. Public Service Commission - Brian Kroshus joins us to talk about higher natural gas prices. During our segment 3 weeks ago,...
TRAFFIC

