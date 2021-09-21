Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: 9/21/2021

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) (the 'Company') today announced that it plans to redeem all of its outstanding 5.375% Notes due 2024 (the '2024 Notes') on November 1, 2021. A notice of redemption will be mailed to all registered holders of the 2024 Notes by U.S. Bank National Association (the 'Trustee'), in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, dated as of November 6, 2018, between the Company and the Trustee, and Section 1.01(g) of the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of October 10, 2019 (collectively, the 'Indenture'). The redemption date is November 1, 2021. The redemption price for the 2024 Notes equals 100% of the $38,812,500 aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest otherwise payable for the then-current quarterly interest period accrued to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. In connection with the redemption, the 2024 Notes will be delisted from the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

