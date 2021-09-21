VOLLEYBALL: Scots Ready to Compete for Desert League Crown

CALEXICO – After getting a late start to the season, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School volleyball team has shown it is ready to compete for a Desert League title. The Scots’ first nonleague game wasn’t until Monday, Sept. 13, a month after the other Imperial Valley Schools had started competing in nonleague contests. Despite the delay, Vincent Memorial didn’t waste any time showing it was ready for a successful season, traveling to National City and sweeping Sweetwater High, 3-0, in that first match, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-10.