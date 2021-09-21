CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitables Partners With Chef Stacie Billis to Celebrate National Dog Week

By Pet Business Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFruitables, maker of healthy dog and cat treats in bold flavor combinations, has partnered with food editor and fellow dog lover Stacie Billis to help owners treat their dogs and themselves this National Dog Week. To celebrate National Dog Week, Billis created human recipes, like Pumpkin Spice Lofthouse-style Cookies, that complement some of Fruitables' flavors — so now pet owners and their pets can indulge together.

