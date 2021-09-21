Fruitables Partners With Chef Stacie Billis to Celebrate National Dog Week

You read that right….today is #NationalCoffeeDay! This may or may not be the best holiday that exists, so it’s time to celebrate. Coffee has been proven to boost brainpower, reduce stress and increase weight loss… just to name a few. There are so many benefits to drinking coffee. So whether you meet up with a friend for a coffee date or enjoy it on your own, today is the day to sit down with your favorite cup o’ joe. Before we start, go turn on your coffee maker and get yourself a cup. Since it’s a holiday, try a fun blend like this merlot infused coffee or this bourbon infused coffee. Sounds tasty, right?

