CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Advertisers Jockey for More Control Over TV Networks' Bid to Launch Nielsen Rival

By Brian Steinberg
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBCUniversal and a group leading the nation’s big TV companies are both jockeying to find ways to create a media-measurement rival to Nielsen, but an organization that represents some of Madison Avenue’s largest advertisers is warning the media entities to proceed with caution. More from Variety. “If NBC wants to...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

IAS Partners with TikTok to Extend Brand Safety Controls to Advertisers

Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the launch of its new brand safety solution for in-feed video ads on TikTok. Using proprietary technology that IAS specifically designed for social environments, the new brand safety offering gives marketers greater transparency and granular controls to ensure their ads appear next to brand suitable content on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

The NBCUniversal and YouTube TV Standoff Isn’t Just Another Carriage Dispute

The circle of life for TV networks has always been carriage deal ends, rates go up. It may seem strange that this has remained the same during the continued decline of pay TV subscriptions — as of July, down by -4.3% (or -3.4 million subscribers) across MVPDs and VMVPDs — yet in the last 12 months, TV networks have performed the equivalent of the magician pulling a rabbit from an empty hat and increased affiliate fee revenues by 6.3%, or $805.5 million.
NFL
GreenwichTime

Secuoya Studios, Telemundo Streaming Studios Team to Create Scripted Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

In the biggest news to come out of Iberseries Platino Industria, L.A., Miami and Madrid-based Secuoya Studios and Telemundo Streaming Studios are joining forces to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance multiple fiction projects through to 2023. Sequoya Group’s content production arm, Sequoya Studios, leapt to prominence in April 2020 when appointing...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Amazon Launches Ad-Supported Streamer IMDb TV In The UK

Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV, launched today in the UK. The ad-supported platform feature IMDb TV Originals such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, plus a library of movies and shows including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community, and 2 Broke Girls. UK Prime and non-Prime customers can access IMDb TV through the “IMDb TV – Popular Movies and TV – free with ads” carousel within the Prime Video app. In the coming weeks, the free streaming service will also be available via a standalone app on Fire TV. “IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Advertising Industry#Digital Advertising#Assn#National Advertisers#The Media Rating Council#Comcast#Cbs#Ana#Mrc#Vab
seattlepi.com

ViacomCBS Backs New Audience-Measurement Option as TV Seeks to Expand Beyond Nielsen

The TV industry, long measured by Nielsen, continues to offer up new yardsticks to Madison Avenue. ViacomCBS said it would take a more active role in the TV industry’s ongoing quest to develop new audience-measurement alternatives by teaming up with data company VideoAmp and developing a new means of tracking the reach of advertising among linear and digital viewers. The company, which controls some of the most-watched outlets on TV, including the CBS broadcast network and the Nickelodeon kids-cable outlet, is the latest to burnish new methodologies as Nielsen’s longstanding system is under scrutiny in a new digital era.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 14 Major Channels Next Week

The advent of streaming has made it possible to watch what you want when you want from the comfort of your couch. But while binge sessions of newly discovered programs are one of the best perks of ditching a cable box, there are still some services that people rely on to get their fix of live TV or current seasons of their favorite shows. Now, one popular streaming provider has announced that it might lose 14 major channels by next week, thanks to an ongoing dispute with a network. Read on to see what could be cut from your screen soon.
NFL
Deadline

NBCUniversal Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That 14 Of Its Networks Could Soon Go Dark On Streaming Platform; YouTube Says It Will Cut Prices If No Deal Is Reached – Update

UPDATED with YouTube TV response. As a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal broke into public view, the Google-owned streaming platform announced an unusual plan if the parties are unable to reach a deal by Thursday’s deadline. In a blog post, YouTube TV said if it is prepared to lower the monthly price for its service by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99, for as long as the NBCU networks remain dark. As to the negotiations, “Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider,” the company wrote. “In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
ewrestlingnews.com

TV Advertisers Reportedly Undergoing “Massive Changes” With How They View TV Ratings

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has suggested that we could well be seeing upcoming changes with how TV networks view ratings. The report notes that there will be “major changes” coming soon. It then goes on to clarify that TV advertisers are beginning to move away from buying based exclusively on the 18-49 same-day audience.
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

Digital advertising headwinds to fuel the takeoff of connected TV

While the crumbling third-party cookie – combined with privacy-centric gatekeeping policies imposed by the likes of Apple, Facebook and Google – diminishes advertisers’ ability to reach target audiences across the digital ecosystem, the connected television (CTV) space has a valuable opportunity to evolve to meet advertisers’ needs. John Hamilton, founder and chief executive officer at TVDataNow, spells out why marketers should be investing in CTV today.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Flashtalking by Mediaocean Launches Video+ to Support Advertising Success in New Era of Converged TV+Video

Comprehensive solution powers next-gen TV+Video ad serving with features that span creative, workflow, reach, social, identity, verification, and measurement. Flashtalking by Mediaocean, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights, announced the availability of Video+, a suite of TV+Video solutions that integrate seamlessly with Flashtalking’s display offering to support video-first and omnichannel brand advertisers. As the first-ever cookieless ad server, Flashtalking enables marketers to orchestrate identity for measurement and personalization in an era of converged media.
INTERNET
CNET

Cut the cord tonight and say goodbye to cable TV bills forever: Here's how to do it

The cable box may be a familiar part of your household, but it's time to kick it to the curb. You don't need cable to watch all of the TV shows, movies, news and sporting events live or on-demand. And if you're used to your cable box's DVR, live TV streaming services offer cloud DVRs of their own that work in the same way, no box required. All you need to cut the cord is a good internet connection and the apps built into your smart TV or running on an inexpensive streamer, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
TV SHOWS
Middletown Press

Local Stations Have Chosen Impressions Over Ratings. Nielsen Will Join Them

A bevy of owners of local TV stations have already moved to stop selling ads based on traditional TV ratings. Nielsen intends to start helping the effort next year. The measurement giant, which has been under scrutiny in recent months for what media and advertising companies believe is a slower approach to transforming its long-held ratings of TV audiences, said it intends to follow many TV stations that have already adopted the use of overall viewer impressions. Both Nielsen’s national and local ratings methodologies have lost the backing of the Media Rating Council after the organization determined Nielsen has undercounted viewers amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO Promises “Shock and Awe” Streaming Strategy After WarnerMedia Merger Closes

David Zaslav touted to an investor conference a fast rollout to get to 200 million global subscribers within three years or so. Discovery is preparing as much as possible for the planned merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia, CEO David Zaslav said Tuesday, highlighting that its success will depend on a “strong Warner Bros.,” which is key to attracting the “best talent” and content, and quickly rolling out the streaming strategy for the combined company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
prweek.com

Networks weigh options amid Nielsen suspension: ‘Nielsen has lost its way’

As Nielsen scrambles to recover from losing MRC accreditation, networks are exploring other options for media measurement. NBCUniversal was the first major media seller to announce a plan to build an independent measurement system. In August, the company said it was “assembling a full suite of interoperable measurement solutions that are as advanced, diverse, easy-to-use, and multi-platform as the ways people watch content,” in the wake of Nielsen’s suspension.
ENTERTAINMENT
martechseries.com

Nielsen’s The Gauge: Monthly Total TV And Streaming Viewing Snapshot For August Shows Back-To-School Influencing Streaming Behavior

Children heading back to the classroom pushed pause on the continued growth of streaming in late summer. Nielsen announced that The Gauge, its monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, unveiled that in August 2021, streaming maintained a 28% share of total TV viewing, compared with broadcast TV (24%) and cable (38%).
EDUCATION
Digiday

Cheat Sheet: TV networks, video platforms and publishers pitch advertisers at the IAB’s Fall Marketplace

Four months after TV networks, connected TV platforms, streaming services and video publishers pitched advertisers at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Digital Content NewFronts, the industry organization hosted another event for TV networks, CTV platforms, streaming services and video publishers to pitch advertisers. Held on Sept. 14, the inaugural Fall Marketplace...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

Guaranty Media Launches Podcast Network

Baton Rouge-based radio broadcasting company Guaranty Media has launched a new podcast network. The company owns four stations in the Louisiana market, and the new podcast network has six shows. Full details on the network, including an interview with Digital Content Director Jay Parker, can be found HERE.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy