Austin Restaurant Weeks from Oct. 1-10 to raise money for Central Texas Food Bank
Participating Austin-area restaurants, bars and breweries will offer prix-fixe menus, specialty menu items and drink specials with a portion of sales donated to the Central Texas Food Bank. The last ARW prior to the pandemic raised enough to provide 893,000 meals for Central Texans in need. This year’s event, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Delta Air Lines, features more than 50 participating establishments.www.statesman.com
Comments / 0