It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Kaye Doran announce her passing on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the age of 74. Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Kaye on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Russ Pearson of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport officiating. A graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with family members serving as pallbearers.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO