CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

No charges for police who shot anti-fascist Portland suspect

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnGST_0c3SeZnk00

A Washington state prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges against police who shot and killed an antifascist fugitive wanted in the highly publicized death last year of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland Oregon last year.

A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, at an apartment complex in Lacey, near Olympia in September 2020 when four officers fired at him as he exited his car.

Reinoehl, who was armed, was on the run after being caught on surveillance video shooting Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, on Aug. 29, 2020, after demonstration backing then-President Donald Trump

Trump cheered on the manhunt for Reinoehl, tweeting just before he was killed for police to “Do your job, and do it fast.”

In a memo dated Monday, Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim found that the use of force was justified, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office previously determined that Reinoehl likely fired first at the officers, based on witness and officer statements as well as a spent shell casing discovered in Reinoehl's vehicle.

Reinoehl's gun — the same .380-caliber handgun he used to kill Danielson — had a fully loaded clip, but no bullet in the chamber. Investigators said they couldn't prove when that shot was fired because they never found the bullet.

According to a summary of the investigative findings released last spring, the officers at the scene said that Reinoehl failed to comply with their commands and that he reached for his gun. Witnesses reported that task force members were readily identifiable because of their badges, vests and markings.

The officers who fired at Reinoehl were Jacob Whitehurst with the Washington Department of Corrections, Pierce County sheriff's deputies James Oleole and Craig Gocha, and Lakewood police officer Michael Merrill.

Braden Pence, an attorney representing Reinoehl’s family, called Tunheim’s report "disappointing but not surprising.”

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

Police Officer Caught on Camera

Madison Police are investigating the officer in this video. The audio has been removed because it includes profanities and unverified allegations.
MADISON, WI
Blavity

Ex-Cop Kim Potter, Who Said She Meant To Use Taser In Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright, Charged With 1st-Degree Manslaughter

Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop, is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, the Associated Press reports. While first-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, second-degree manslaughter, which was her first charge, carries a maximum penalty of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSFA

Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man following a fatal shooting earlier this month. James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrique Sheridan, also of Montgomery. According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of David Drive...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Pastor arrested after being beaten by father of 9-year-old boy who was allegedly inappropriately touched

A 33-year-old pastor has been arrested by police in Oklahoma City after he allegedly touched a nine-year-old boy at a school bus stop. Police were called to reports of the pastor, Michael Coghill, touching a school boy last Wednesday, when he was arrested and charged.He had been involved in an altercation with a parent, who told police he saw Mr Coghill inappropriately touch the boy, who was waiting for a school bus. It was claimed that the nine-year-old was his son, who said Mr Coghill touched him in a way that made him feel uncomfortable. According to the Oklahoman, Mr...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Fugitive#Anti#Patriot Prayer
KGW

Man shot and killed near Salem mall; suspect charged

SALEM, Ore. — A man was shot and killed near Willamette Town Center in Salem Wednesday morning, according to Salem police. At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 39th Avenue Northeast near D Street Northeast, where a man, later identified as Abraham Borja, 29, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
corpuschristicronica.com

CCPD searching for Ayers Street murder suspects

Police are searching for the murder suspect in a homicide that left a man dead on Ayers Street on Monday. Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for your help to locate 29-year-old Terry Stafford who has an outstanding warrant which was issued on Thursday, September 23, 2021 for murder ($1,000,000 Bond).Stafford is described as a 29-year-old black male who stands 6′05″, weighs approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WGN TV

Man charged for firing shots at Chicago police

CHICAGO — A man was charged with firing shots at officers in Roger Park, according to Chicago police. Timothy Thomas, 31, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. He was also charged with a misdemeanor and issued two citations. Chicago police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Lowell Police Find Girl After Report Of Unattended Child

LOWELL (CBS) — Police in Lowell say a child is safe after reports of an unattended girl who was seen near Stackpole Street, the Hunts Falls Rotary, and the VFW Highway around 4:30 PM. The child was described as white, approximately six years old, with unkempt hair, wearing a black shirt, white pajama pants, and pink slippers. Anyone who had her should call the police at 978-937-3200. Police said Lowell residents should be aware that they may see large numbers of police officers and K9s searching neighborhoods. They may be knocking on doors to speak with residents and check backyards and wooded areas.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Philly

Evesham Township Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Hitting Officer With Stolen Truck

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are searching for this man in the assault of a police officer. Police say the officer was checking on a business early Sunday morning when he found the man slumped over the steering wheel of a stolen pickup truck. The man, who the officer suspected was under the influence, drove off and hit the officer with the truck. The suspect then led officers on a pursuit and bailed out of the truck when it broke down near Kettering Court. If you see the suspect or have information on him, you are asked to contact police.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
yourgv.com

South Boston suspect facing charge after shots fired at woman in car

A 48-year-old South Boston man faces a charge of attempted murder along with other charges after victims reported to police they were shot at by the suspect. Along with attempted murder, Keith Antonio Hunt of Bane Street was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

Reisterstown Man Convicted Of Murder In Stabbing Outside Essex Bar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was convicted of murder Monday in the death of a man who was fatally stabbed last year outside an Essex bar, authorities said. Shawn Parks, 33, of Reisterstown, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Roger Paul Walker, Jr., a 25-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times and had his throat slit following an August 2020 dispute at Brewers Landing Bar and Grill. In a statement, State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger praised the work of Baltimore County Police and prosecutors in seeking justice for “this senseless and completely unjustifiable act of violence.” Police were...
ESSEX, MD
The Independent

The Independent

261K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy