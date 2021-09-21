CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Clinic Offering 3rd-Dose COVID-19 Booster Shots For Eligible People

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191QhZ_0c3ScaWL00

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth, with help from Tarrant County Public Health and the Fort Worth ISD, is now administering third-shot COVID-19 booster vaccines for immunocompromised patients, along with first and second doses for all people 12 years of age and older.

The shots are available without charge between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. The facility is located at 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd. in south Fort Worth.

Officials at the drive-thru clinic say they are up and running now and prepared to expand capacity once COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are expanded to other groups.

Immunocompromised patients are eligible for a third-shot booster starting 28 days after they received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine — such as Moderna or Pfizer. Studies are still being conducted to determine when those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need a booster dose. A study released September 21 showed a second dose of the J&J shot helped boost immune response.

“COVID-19 prevention through vaccines and mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask and social distancing remain the first and best response,” said Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth health officer. “Multiple studies have shown that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe infection and hospitalization from COVID-19.”

There is no insurance requirement and appointments are not needed to get the shot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

With Favorable COVID-19 Numbers, SF Looking at Lifting Mask Mandate: Report

COVID-19 case rates are down and vaccinations are up in San Francisco, leaving some to wonder if it's time to loosen mask mandates. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the city's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said discussions are ongoing to figure out "where there may be flexibility." While the nature of the changes and the timing are unclear, Colfax said his team is taking a look at the issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Tarrant County, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Tarrant County, TX
Health
Tarrant County, TX
Vaccines
Fort Worth, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Fort Worth, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Tarrant County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Vaccines
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
Daily Fort Worth

Booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine available in Dallas, those eligible can get third Pfizer shot, this is where you can get it

Dallas, TX – The booster dose of the vaccine was finally approved by the health officials and now the third dose is slowly rolling out for those eligible. As of now, only those who got the Pfizer shot can get third, booster dose if they are among the allowed groups. Moderna and J&J are still not approved by the FDA, but it’s expected they to be added on the list by the end of October.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Bennett
Kokomo Perspective

Indiana to Begin Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots for Eligible Hoosiers Following FDA, CDC Actions

INDIANAPOLIS (Sep. 24) — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are available to eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer...
INDIANA STATE
theeagle1069.com

3rd Covid-19 Vaccine Dose Coming For Those Eligible

It’s time to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. In Riverside County, residents 65 years of age and older, people whose jobs put them at high risk for getting Covid, and people who have underlying health problems. You can find the vaccina at vaccine clinics offered by...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#J J
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Booster-eligible Pittsburghers lining up for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Just one week after the Food and Drug Administration approved COVID-19 booster shots, eligible Pittsburghers are securing their latest jab with no regrets. At Allegheny General Hospital, a long but steadily moving line of vaccine seekers extended the length of a hallway Tuesday. With two doses of Pfizer already under their belts, folks were more than ready for their third shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Denton Record-Chronicle

Lewisville man dead of COVID-19, DCPH reports

Denton County Public Health Monday confirmed a Lewisville man in his 60s died of COVID-19, making him the 687th such death in the county. The department Monday also confirmed another 665 locals had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. That raised the estimated number of locals currently infected...
LEWISVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Child Dies Of Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection Linked To Arlington Splash Pad

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington revealed Monday, Sept. 27, a young girl died on Sept. 11 of a rare and often fatal infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba after visiting the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad on Sept. 5. A Tarrant County Public Health investigation determined two possible sources for the child’s exposure to water containing N. fowleri: the family’s home in Tarrant County or the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad in Arlington. On Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of active N. fowleri amoeba at the splash pad from water samples...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy