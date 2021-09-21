Fantastic Google Summer of Code Experiences and How I Found them

This article aims to provide a very quick introduction of knowledge graph for those who are interested in its applications in health data science. Ok, what is a knowledge graph? In fact, many of us are using it almost everyday. For example, when you search the word UCL in Google (click here to see it in action), you will see a small box, called Infobox, at the right hand side of the the search result page. It gives you a quick summary of University College London, which includes the logo, Google map link, and key attributes including its address, the phone number and people related to UCL. All these data are actually pulled out by Google from its Knowledge Graph. The assumption is that some or all of such information could serve as direct answers to the supposed question behind your search. And, like all of us have experienced, in many cases, the assumption holds.

