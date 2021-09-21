CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Google Summer of Code Experiences and How I Found them

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Summer of Code or GSoC (as commonly referred to among avid software development students) is a ten weeks program organized by Google designed to bring students from all around the world to work with open source organizations. Every year, students apply to work on an open-source project over the summer with organizations from various backgrounds, from web development, software engineering, machine learning, to life sciences, and more!

#Data Science#Google Summer Of Code#Software Engineering#Deep Learning#Data Analysis#Tensorflow#Ml4sci Community#Cms#Cern Lrb
