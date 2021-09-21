Data Analyst vs Business Analyst Salary

This article is the fifth, a part of a continuing series on reported salaries between popular data/tech roles. I will link the other four at the end of this article. Like I have said for the previous articles in this series, this article aims not to compare roles as if one deserves more money or not, but is instead a guide allowing professionals in these two fields to assess against their current or expected salary. Keep in mind that these salary values are more general and no one website can be enough to assess your worth. It is the direction of these values that can be utilized as a tool for you to have when dealing with salary in the future.