CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

How To Spend A Perfect Day In Charming Corsicana, Texas

By Penny Sadler
travelawaits.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, Corsicana appears to be a sleepy small town that looks a lot like many other Texas towns that developed between the late 1800s and the 1920s. The wealth produced by cotton and the oil boom, both of which occurred over 100 years ago, provided the resources for the development of the historic district. But, look a little closer… those old buildings are being restored. The deep sidewalks invite you to wander down the street and peek into the windows of the shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October to promote peace while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim’s...
WORLD
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Corsicana, TX
Government
City
Corsicana, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Paris, TX
Corsicana, TX
Lifestyle
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Norman
Person
Lefty Frizzell

Comments / 0

Community Policy