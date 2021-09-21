How To Spend A Perfect Day In Charming Corsicana, Texas

At first glance, Corsicana appears to be a sleepy small town that looks a lot like many other Texas towns that developed between the late 1800s and the 1920s. The wealth produced by cotton and the oil boom, both of which occurred over 100 years ago, provided the resources for the development of the historic district. But, look a little closer… those old buildings are being restored. The deep sidewalks invite you to wander down the street and peek into the windows of the shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.