CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Retirement celebration held for former RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h036m_0c3Sboui00

The Rancho Santa Fe Association held a retirement celebration for former longtime RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser Sept. 17 at the RSF Association office on the patio and lawn beside the RSF Library. Community members gathered to thanks Wellhouser who spent nearly 41 years working to keep RSF safe. For more on Wellhouser see story published in July at rsfreview.com (news category).

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rancho Santa Fe Review

RSF Foundation hosts ‘Meet n Greet’for new CEO

Reception guests socializing with new RSF Foundation President/CEO Chris Sichel (center) (Vincent Andrunas) Steven Winters (RSF Garden Club president), Mary Siegrist (with Library Guild of RSF),Sara Shafer (Library Guild of RSF Executive Director), Eric Manese (Future Legends Scholarship Fund President) (Vincent Andrunas) 3/5. Chris Sichel (new RSF Foundation President/CEO), Cass...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
Rancho Santa Fe Review

NCL San Diego del Norte Chapter announces annual philanthropic award winners

Earning The Hourglass Award for volunteering 100 hours of service are Ashlyn Garrigan, Pauline Bortnak, and Urmil Hawk-Miller (Robert_McKenzie) President Margaret Griffitts addresses the group (Robert_McKenzie) 3/11. Class of 2024 Hadley, Kelton, Claire, Mary, Ashley, Natalie (Robert_McKenzie) 4/11. Sophia, Caitlin, Lucy (Robert_McKenzie) 5/11. Class of 2026 Sami, Jane, Emily, Mia,...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
60
Followers
286
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy