Retirement celebration held for former RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser

The Rancho Santa Fe Association held a retirement celebration for former longtime RSF Patrol Chief Matt Wellhouser Sept. 17 at the RSF Association office on the patio and lawn beside the RSF Library. Community members gathered to thanks Wellhouser who spent nearly 41 years working to keep RSF safe. For more on Wellhouser see story published in July at rsfreview.com (news category).

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .