CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Facebook Announces New Portal Devices

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has announced two new devices in its videophone lineup: the Portal Go and Portal Plus. The 10-inch Portal Go is the new portable option with a standalone battery and wrapped in fabric, while the 14-inch Portal Plus keeps many of the same capabilities, but has a focus on business.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Camera#Red Bull Tv
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

TikTok touted that it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, representing a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the company said on Monday. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, last hit 689 million monthly active users in July 2020. Earlier this year, TikTok also surpassed more than 3 million downloads of its app, making it the fifth non-game app after WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook and Instagram to make that achievement, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower. “On behalf of the TikTok team, I want to say thank you,” TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said. “Wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn’t do this without you.” In contrast, Facebook disclosed 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June. And, while not a direct comparison, Twitter said it had 206 million monetizable daily active users, as of its latest earnings results in July.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pockettactics.com

Wipeout Rush announced for mobile devices

Wipeout Rush is hurtling onto smartphones in 2022 thanks to publisher Rogue Games, as revealed in a story by IGN today. This reimagined version of the franchise brings back the break-neck speed of the beloved originals, but has optimised the gameplay for mobile devices, including unique card-based gameplay and a brand new campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Facebook Portal Plus video-calling device has a tilting HD display & high-fidelity audio

Stay focused on the people and tasks that matter with the Facebook Portal Plus video-calling device. This gadget provides a dedicated device for videoconferences when working from home or to connect with friends and family around the world. Use it for calls on Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom. Moreover, it features a tilting 14-inch HD display to capture every important moment. So you don’t need to adjust yourself—just move the camera. Furthermore, accompany your video calls with high-fidelity audio to ensure that everyone hears you clearly. Or use the two 5-watt speakers to connect to your phone for playing music. Furthermore, the Facebook Portal Plus’s Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to ensure that you’re always in frame. It’ll even adjust and widen if someone enters the room to keep everyone in view. Finally, with Alexa compatibility, you can see who’s at your door, track packages, and more hands-free.
TECHNOLOGY
Liliputing

Facebook Portal Go is a 10 inch smart display with a battery for use anywhere

Facebook’s new Portal Go is a smart display with a 10 inch HD display, support for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, and a 12MP wide-angle smart camera for video calls. It’s also one of the first smart displays to feature a built-in battery, which means you aren’t tethered to one location. You can pick up the Portal Go and use it in another room in your house or pack it up and take it with you on vacation, to work, or anywhere else. The Portal Go is up for pre-order for $199 and it will be available starting October 19.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
Android Headlines

Facebook Introducing Two New Portals, Including the First Portable Version

Facebook had launched its video-call-centric device, the Portal, back in 2018. Now the company has refreshed its lineup with two new Portal devices. A first, 10-inch Portal Go with an in-built battery. And a wired 14-inch Portal Plus has been unveiled. Along with new hardware, Mark Zuckerberg has doubled down on business focus integrations with Microsoft Teams and more.
INTERNET
CNET

New Facebook Portals add portable option and more work-from-home smarts

Facebook doubles down on video-chatting devices with the battery-powered Portal Go and redesigned Portal Plus. Many of us have gotten used to video-chatting professionally and in our personal lives. We've learned how to share screens, add cool virtual backgrounds and maybe, just maybe find that elusive mute button. Smart displays...
INTERNET
gadgethacks.com

Facebook Makes Portal Portable, Upgrades Portal Plus, & Adds Microsoft Teams

With the arrival of Facebook Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses commanding the recent spotlight, the tech world acted like it forgot about Facebook's first foray in consumer hardware — the Portal line of video calling devices. Well, this is how Facebook reminds you about Portal, with two new models and a deeper...
RETAIL
lifewire.com

Amazon Working on Large Echo, Home Robot, and Sound Bar

Amazon reportedly is working on several new products and services, including a much larger Echo that can be wall-mounted. The company will hold a launch event on September 28 for these and other upcoming products, according to Bloomberg. The new Echo reportedly has a 15-inch display that can mount on...
BUSINESS
lifewire.com

How to Scan in Notes on iPhone or iPad (iOS)

This article explains how to scan documents, receipts, and other physical papers using the Notes app on your iPhone or iPad. You don’t have to open the camera app or use a third-party tool. Just open a note and go! These instructions apply to the Notes app on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Clear Space on iCloud

Is iCloud hassling you with warnings that your storage if full? Clearing space is the obvious solution, but it can prove easier said than done. Here's how to clear space on iCloud without blocking off an afternoon on your calendar. View Your iCloud Storage. Take a moment to view a...
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

iPhone 13 Plagued With Problems Over Release Weekend

The iPhone 13 has been in people's hands for only a few days, but some are already reporting noticeable problems with the new device. According to an Apple support page published on Sunday, there is a known issue with the iPhone 13 models that prevents you from unlocking your phone with your Apple Watch. Reddit users report that the problem isn't affecting older iPhone models, like the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Add a Photo Widget on iPhone

This article explains how to add a photo widget on an iPhone. You can customize your iPhone’s home screen in a variety of ways, and adding a photo widget is one of the options. When you add the photo widget to your home screen, a selection of your photos will appear in a set position. You can move the location of the widget if you don't like where the system put the widget.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Spotify Users Report Battery Drain After iOS 15 Update

Spotify users with iOS 14.8 or iOS 15 installed have begun encountering problems with their phones losing battery power quickly and sometimes running hot. The Spotify Community has been dealing with overheating and pronounced battery drainage when using the app with iOS 14.8 or 15 installed. According to several users, when Spotify is running, it will often cause their battery levels to drop off at a much faster rate than usual. Some also are reporting that their phones will get extremely hot when listening to music.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy