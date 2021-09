It’s not hard to find yourself a little disappointed for Nico Hoerner. If you’ve followed sports very much in your life (and if you’re here you certainly have), you eventually become aware that some guys get injured more than others. I’m sincerely hoping that Nico isn’t one of those guys. Following him so far in his time with the Cubs, the myriad of injuries Nico has experienced seem fluky and certainly nothing that would involve conditioning or whatever. But whatever the cause and whatever that will look like going forward, Nico has been pretty productive when he was able to play. Certainly, it was disappointing for him to experience these injuries in a season where the team is almost certainly going to lose 90 games and you’d have loved to have seen him get a ton of reps without the added stress of being on a competitive team.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO