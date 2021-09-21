Minnesota Man Charged For Impersonating Federal Agent On TikTok

Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota man has been arrested after impersonating a law enforcement officer on TikTok.

According to WCCO , 52-year-old Reyel Devon Simmons , who went by ' Rey Reeves ,' posed as a federal agent on social media. However, this wasn't the first time he was caught falsely acting as a member of law enforcement.

In a news release , authorities say Simmons had over 10,000 followers on TikTok. He wore law enforcement gear in his videos and made posts showing police badges, equipment, and firearms while referring to himself as a federal agent .

The FBI was alerted about Simmons after a woman he had been dating saw another TikTok user make a video explaining that Simmons was an imposter. The TikTok user who made the video about Simmons told the woman about his previous arrests and gave her his true identity.

Simmons' criminal record shows that he was charged with two counts of impersonating an officer in 2004. In addition, in 2007, he had convictions for felony menacing and misdemeanor assault, and in 2015 he was convicted for two felony soliciting prostitution charges, all of which were in Colorado, WCCO reported.

Police discovered that Simmons had been married since 2015 and was working in Minneapolis as a temporary employee for Shutterfly.

The woman he was dating told authorities that Simmons constantly wore law enforcement clothing while carrying a handgun, a badge, and other credentials. She added that his Ford F-150 had a light bar inside and on the front bumper, as well as a police radio that he regularly talked on with people she believed were other officers. The woman also noted that they would stay in a hotel when he was in the Minneapolis area and Simmons said the Department of Homeland Security paid for it because he was undercover.

Simmons has a detention hearing on Wednesday (September 22) in Minneapolis federal court for impersonating a federal officer.

If anyone had any personal interactions with Simmons, they are asked to contact the FBI online or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).