Ben Simmons will not report to Sixers training camp

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Front office look at the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia and what to expect. instagram.com/tv/CUGSMBll8yt…5:12 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

A relationship that needs to end on both sides: Ben Simmons and the 76ers pic.twitter.com/3CazquPMXW3:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00puJZ_0c3SbSRc00

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

@Andrew Greif and @Dan Woike and me in @latimessports on? Could the Ben Simmons’ hot mess lead to a trade with the Lakers or Clippers? latimes.com/sports/story/2…3:53 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to reports, Ben Simmons will not report to training camp & intends to never play for the #76ers again.

@Amin Elhassan believes Simmons showing up to camp might actually help him get traded sooner rather than later. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/V7F4HARJzo3:50 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons’ contract structured for him to receive 50% of his salary before Oct. 1 sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons…3:09 PM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

Ben Simmons is willing to sit out the season until he gets traded, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 👀

#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/jDn52RlHkq3:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap5fa_0c3SbSRc00

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Ben Simmons just cutting the checks if the Sixers fine him for holding out would be the truest definition of “fuck you” money. AK – 2:37 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers won’t authorize Ben Simmons sitting out until trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep…2:30 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the looming showdown between Ben Simmons and the 76ers: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…2:30 PM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

In all of this Ben Simmons stuff, I just hope this lady is doing alright. She’s the true victim here. pic.twitter.com/RDzzLfyzlI2:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDiHr_0c3SbSRc00

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Beyond withholding salary from Ben Simmons for not fulfilling terms of his contract, the Sixers can use mechanisms in the CBA such as fines/suspensions to further penalize Simmons if he doesn’t honor team commitments. – 1:56 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks on the “death” of superstar free agency, potential CBA tweaks, Ben Simmons, Celts mini-preview; then @ Jon Krawczynski+ I react to latest Simmons news, Wolves interest, Minny preview:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3tXJXX7

Apple: apple.co/2Xzsrwn1:55 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

I have the nicest takes ever and they boil down to wanting everyone to be happy. Do your thing, Ben Simmons, if you think you can make it work. – 1:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I see many people reference the Timberwolves Jimmy Butler package as the floor of what the Sixers could get for Ben Simmons.

Covington: Traded for 2 1sts the next season

Saric: Traded that summer with the No. 11 pick to move up to No. 6

I’d say that’s 3 protected 1sts of value pic.twitter.com/X4eFLR4t3P1:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSuvl_0c3SbSRc00

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Ben Simmons is out here trolling at this point pic.twitter.com/2SzU19GyI21:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sttAE_0c3SbSRc00

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Nets GM Sean Marks, meeting with reporters today, continues to express optimism about reaching contract extensions with James Harden and Kyrie Irving after “very positive conversations” with both.

My latest, meanwhile, on the Ben Simmons saga is here: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…1:04 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

We all need a laugh. Ben Simmons won’t be reporting to camp. What is your reaction as a Sixers fan? – 12:53 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

All things considered, Ben Simmons might be the least cool pro athlete of my entire life – 12:48 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Ben Simmons has made it clear he doesn’t want to spend another second as a Sixer. The freshly dispatched Tuesday newsletter extravaganza goes deep on the latest in the Simmons saga: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…

All it takes is an email to get this direct in your inbox every Tuesday. – 12:45 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Until Ben Simmons says he’s willing to play on Pluto ahead of the Sixers, not impressed. AK – 12:42 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Ben Simmons, last four seasons: 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

Only other players to do that over the last four years: Westbrook, Jokic, LeBron, Luka.

But then there’s this: They’ve also made 1,766 3’s in that span.

Simmons has made five. – 12:31 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Ben Simmons contract

2021-22: $33.0M

2022-23: $35.5M

2023-24: $37.9M

2024-25: $40.3M

He also has a 15% trade kicker according to @spotrac. – 12:27 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

The Sixers and Ben Simmons trying to see who’s going to give in first pic.twitter.com/GcGqZxY2Je12:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sxBM_0c3SbSRc00

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Why NBA West is Wide Open. Tony Jones on Ben Simmons and Los Angeles Lakers. Always fun to be with @Tony Jones youtu.be/e7znzcchNsE via @YouTube12:23 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons won’t report to 76ers training camp, intends to never play another game for the team sportando.basketball/en/simmons-won…12:21 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Philly’s starting lineup in 2018-19:

1. Ben Simmons

2. J.J. Redick

3. Jimmy Butler

4. Tobias Harris

5. Joel Embiid

Two remain. Backcourt owns the NBA headlines today. – 12:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHyDe_0c3SbSRc00

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons insists he’ll never play for 76ers again nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep…12:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

It’s disappointing to see the Ben Simmons era end this way. So much talent, really an elite defender and playmaker, but it’s also on him to add to his game and the refusal to take any jumpers is something that will hold him back. – 12:16 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Would the 76ers entertain Draymond Green in a trade package for Ben Simmons at all? – 12:11 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Ben Simmons sank the 76ers’ championship hopes by refusing to shoot & has now tanked his trade value by refusing to show up. He has some legit gripes about being thrown under the bus after his flop but Philly won’t forgive him for running from accountability for his own failings. – 12:04 PM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

When will Ben Simmons be traded?

#NBATwitter12:02 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

To me, the height of the silliness when it comes to Ben Simmons slander is when we talk about not wanting to trade one of the Sacramento guys for him. You’re talking about a guy who has been an all-star in three of four seasons and is an all-world defender. – 12:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

It appears that Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia will be coming to a close pretty soon #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/21/rep… via @SixersWire11:57 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

In light of the latest Woj tweets, it’s a good time to bump this morning’s reporting from me on Ben Simmons, the team’s stance on trading him, and their expectation that some sort of holdout was certainly coming phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la…11:47 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

The Sixers organization probably could have handled this Ben Simmons situation worse. Maybe flying a plane over Philly with a banner that says “we hate you, Ben” or some such. – 11:46 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. – 11:43 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tuesday editions of my NBA newsletter, as they were throughout their NYT incarnation, are always free.

Today’s drops between noon and 1 ET, covers all the latest in the Ben Simmons saga and will land direct in your inbox if you sign up with an email here: marcstein.substack.com11:08 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New Locked On #NBA

@dramil13 and I debate the top players ready to take a leap in the 2021-22 season.

Can Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell reach another level?

Plus, the latest on Ben Simmons!

🍎 apple.co/2XJoQMx

🎧 spoti.fi/2XIFlby pic.twitter.com/bWNXLkwp1810:20 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mW6P_0c3SbSRc00

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

New from me — reporting on the distance between what the Sixers want and what Ben Simmons wants, why a trade hasn’t gotten done (and might not until the market changes), and more on their outlook heading into this season:

phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la…8:57 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Ben Simmons, Marc Gasol, Warriors workouts, overseas signings and more! Watch, like, subscribe and tell a friend. We passed 10K in subs and we’re chasing after 15K now!

youtu.be/T3asioxJnJQ6:30 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

For those wondering, Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey from #Sixers to #Rockets for John Wall works cap-wise. – 4:49 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons still planning to hold out, 76ers trying to change his mind nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/20/rep…4:07 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp? sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons…1:27 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.

More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com1:08 PM

Complicating matters with that caveat of right now, of course, is the reality that the Sixers also do not appear close to a trade they are willing to go through with that gives Simmons his desired fresh start. More than two months after posting one of my Tuesday newsletter extravaganzas on Substack for the first time on July 13 — also a breakdown, on that occasion, of the latest on the Simmons front — Philadelphia looks no closer to a trade to bring an end to this stalemate. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 21, 2021

I was told very clearly that the Sixers do not liken these circumstances to Al Horford’s last season in Oklahoma City or John Wall’s in Houston. As the start of training camp draws near, Philadelphia has shown zero interest to date in striking the sort of mutual agreement that Wall and the Rockets just hatched to shelve the former All-Star point guard. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 21, 2021

Weeks of Philadelphia’s Simmons talks with various teams haven’t brought the Sixers to the brink of a deal, largely because Morey is the one faced with trying to get commensurate value for his All-Star and still asking for so much in return in his determination to recoup a trade package that, as one source put it, keeps Philadelphia in title contention. History, however, says that Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations shouldn’t count on getting a glittering package back when a deal finally materializes — his own history. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 21, 2021

