Ryder Cup 2021: Captain Padraig Harrington reminds his players fewer have competed in matches than gone to space

By Tod Leonard
Golf Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVEN, Wis.—These are the numbers: 557 people have ventured into space; 445 have won soccer’s World Cup; 225 men have captured a golf major. If that seems like a rather random collection of trivia, then you don’t know how the mind of Irishman Padraig Harrington works. Let’s just say the European Ryder Cup captain thinks and speaks as if his brain is constantly in overdrive. And he was once an aspiring accountant, so numbers are his thing.

