CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mannatech Plans $1M Buyback Program

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMannatech Inc (NASDAQ: MTEX) Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1.0 million of its outstanding common stock. The buyback program will begin on September 21, 2021, and ends on the earlier of September 21, 2022, or purchase of $1 mln common stock. Mannatech...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree adds $1.05 billion to share buyback program, bringing total to $2.5 billion

Dollar Tree Inc. said Wednesday that it has authorized a $1.05 billion increase to its share repurchase program, bringing the program total to $2.5 billion. That includes $1.45 billion from the previous authorization on March 2. "Over the past several years, we have paid down more than $4 billion in debt and returned to an investment grade rating," said Chief Executive Michael Witynski in a statement. "As a result, with the meaningful free cash flow from our business, we expect to maintain share repurchasing as an important part of our capital allocation strategy." Dollar Tree stock rose 4.3% in Wednesday premarket trading, but has dropped 20.1% for the year to date. S&P 500 index has gained 15.9% for 2021 so far.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Leafly Cannabis Info Platform Names New CFO Ahead Of Going Public On Nasdaq

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings, Inc. has tapped Suresh Krishnaswamy to oversee its financial department. The move comes ahead of Leafly's move to go public via a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company Merida Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:MCMJ). Based in Seattle, the company revealed in August that it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Mannatech Inc Lrb#Mtex Rrb
Benzinga

Li-Cycle Stock Gains On $100M Investment From Koch Strategic Platforms

Koch Investments Group will invest $100 million in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) by purchasing convertible notes. The note will have an initial conversion price of approximately $13.43 per Li-Cycle common share. The notes will mature on September 29, 2026. Li-Cycle expects the investment to support its growth opportunities in North...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Eli Lilly Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is trading higher Wednesday after Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $210 to $265. Baum cited valuation as a reason for the upgrade following a recent 15% decline in...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Cloopen Plans $40M Share Buyback Plan

Cloud-based communications solution provider Cloopen Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE:RAAS) board approved a share repurchase program of up to $40 million of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs during twelve months commencing on September 28. The company plans to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ferguson Clocks 14.3% Revenue Growth In FY21; Plans $1B Stock Buyback

Ferguson PLC (NYSE: FERG) reported an FY21 revenue increase of 14.3% year-over-year to $22.79 billion. Revenue growth by customer group: Residential Trade +14% Y/Y, Residential Building and Remodel +14%, Residential Digital Commerce +38%, HVAC +22%, Waterworks +17%, and Commercial / Mechanical +6%. Basic EPS was 674.7 cents versus 427.5 cents...
STOCKS
wmleader.com

Weyerhaeuser to pay one-time special dividend, sets new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. tacked on 0.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the real estate investment trust focused on timberlands and the manufacture of forest products announced a one-time special dividend and a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. The interim supplemental dividend of 50 cents a share is payable to shareholders of record on Oct. 5 on Oct. 19. That’s on top of the company’s regular quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share. At Tuesday’s stock closing price of $35.26, and including the special dividend, the new annual dividend rate would imply a dividend yield of 3.35%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
investing.com

Lockheed Jumps on Dividend Hike, Expanded Share Buyback Plan

Investing.com – Lockheed Martin stock (NYSE:LMT) rose 2.3% on Friday after it raised its quarterly dividend and expanded its share purchase program by almost six times. The defense gear manufacturer's board declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $2.80 per share, 20 cents more than last quarter’s. The dividend will be paid on December 27, to those whose names are in the company’s records as of December 1.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Olive Garden parent beats earnings expectations, authorizes $750 million share buyback program

Darden Restaurants Inc. stock rose 4.4% in Thursday premarket trading after the restaurant company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and announced a new buyback program. Net income totaled $230.9 million, or $1.75 per share, up from $36.1 million, or 28 cents per share, last year. Sales totaled $2.306 billion, up from $1.527 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.64 and sales of $2.240 billion. Same-restaurant sales rose 47.5%, beating the FactSet consensus for 44.3% growth, with Olive Garden up 37.1%, Longhorn Steakhouse up 47% and fine dining up 84.6%. Other chains in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Dell sets 3%-4% growth target through 2026, launches share buyback program

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Dell Technologies Inc. laid out its vision for the coming years, forecasting annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% through 2026, and announced plans for a $5 billion share repurchase plan. In a statement ahead...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

News Corp sets new $1 billion stock-buyback program

Shares of News Corp rose 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday as the media and information services company said it has authorized a $1 billion stock-repurchase program. The new program replaces the $500 million program authorized in May 2013, of which there was $429 million remaining to be bought as of July 30. The new program, which the company said has no time limit, represents about 7.8% of News Corp's market capitalization of $12.83 million as of Tuesday's close, according to FactSet. News Corp's stock has lost 10.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%. News Corp is the parent of MarketWatch publisher Dow Jones.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Prepare for Buyback Deluge With PKW

The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ: PKW) is up 25.35% year-to-date. That alone could generate interest in the exchange traded fund among investors, but PKW could have other durable catalysts. As investors know all too well, companies were quick to cut or suspend shareholder rewards, including both buybacks and dividends,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cracker Barrel Misses On Q4 Earnings; Plans $100M Stock Buyback, Raises Dividend To Pre-Pandemic Level

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 58.4% year-on-year, to $784.40 million, missing the analyst consensus of $794.03 million. Revenue decreased 0.3% versus Q4 of FY19. Comparable retail sales increased 74.8%, and comparable restaurant sales rose 53.5% versus Q4 FY20. Comparable retail sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

3 Reasons Behind Stock Buybacks

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced on Sept. 15, 2021 that it would spend US $60 billion buying its own stock. As of writing, MSFT is trading at US ~$300.00 per share, which means Microsoft will be buying approximately 200 million shares and removing them from public circulation. Indeed, 200 million is only 2% of the total 7.51 billion MSFT shares available. As such, immediately after the announcement on Wednesday, MSFT share price rose a corresponding percentage.
STOCKS
fxempire.com

Coinbase Scraps Plans for Crypto Lending Program

The move comes days after U.S. regulators said it would sue Coinbase if it went ahead with its program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets. “As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we’ve made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program,” Coinbase’s blog post said.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy