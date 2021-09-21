4 Lexington High Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threats

Photo: Getty Images

Four Lexington high schools were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to bomb threats.

Fayette County Public Schools said that Henry Clay High School, Lafayette High School, Frederick Douglass High School, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School were being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

All of the students were out of their schools' buildings and relocated to their football fields by 1:35 p.m., Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins told the Lexington Herald Leader .

“Our law enforcement agency partners have informed us that the complete inspection of our buildings will take several hours. Students will remain at the stadiums until the end of the school day, at which time we will follow regular dismissal procedures. All afterschool activities are cancelled,” he said.

Liggins asked parents not to pick up their students at this time "as we hope to have students back in the building as soon as possible.”

However, Henry Clay High School appears to be releasing students at this time after multiple parents showed up.

So far, the school district and law enforcement have said little about the bomb threats as they continue to clear the schools.