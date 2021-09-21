Todd Bensman at the Border: No Doubt, A Wall Would've Helped

Bill McSwain on Continued Economic Peril Through Coronavirus. Gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain, former U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, rejoins the Dom Giordano Program on the road to the election to discuss issues playing out around the state. First, Giordano and McSwain discuss an issue playing out in the Philadelphia suburbs, after Chichester High School withdrew from a football game against Academy Park after a shooting that left a young girl dead. Giordano and McSwain try to determine the underlying causes for the issues, and talk about the economic situation that has made it hard for even police to fill the ranks with workers.