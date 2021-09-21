CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris’ Iconic Arc de Triomphe Gets Wrapped in Shimmering Fabric

By Samantha Pires
mymodernmet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude had a life-long dream of wrapping the Arc de Triomphe in fabric, with the hope that visitors would be able to freely experience their work—in this case by feeling the fabric that covers the monument. Now, their dreams have posthumously come true. Introducing L’Arc de Triomphe Wrapped—an installation that temporarily wraps the iconic Arc de Triomphe monument with massive sheets of shimmering fabric tied together with red rope.

washingtonnewsday.com

France Unveils Wrapped Arc De Triomphe, Described as “Really Alive”

France Unveils Wrapped Arc De Triomphe, Described as “Really Alive”. On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron was due to present a bizarre and spectacular sight in Paris: the entire 50-meter-high Arc de Triomphe covered in fabric, fulfilling the late artist Christo’s long-held goal. The renovation of one of France’s most recognizable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

"A crazy dream come true": Macron inaugurates the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday inaugurated a posthumous installation conceived by the late artist Christo that envelops Paris's Arc de Triomphe monument in 2,500 square metres of silvery blue, recyclable plastic wrapping. "This is the achievement of a 60-year-old dream, a crazy dream come...
EUROPE
WashingtonExaminer

Paris monument wrapped in fabric for 'genius' art display

Paris can no longer keep its monumental art display under wraps after the Arc de Triomphe was encased in shimmering fabric as part of a public art display. The $16 million “Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped” project, unveiled on Thursday, consists of 270,000 square feet of silvery-blue fabric and was paid for by selling the artists’ smaller pieces. Throughout the careers of Christo and Jean-Claude, a married couple who conceived of the concept in the 1960s, the artists never accepted public funding or grants, instead relying on revenue from their sales.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christo
Fast Company

The phenomenal story of how Christo wrapped the Arc de Triomphe in 270,000 square feet of fabric

Perched in the basket of a cherry picker, Vladimir Yavachev is arm’s length from the vaulted ceiling inside the Arc de Triomphe, nearly a hundred feet above the streets of Paris. “We had to fix something up here,” he says, hard-hatted and yelling through the wind on a video call, with the tree-lined Champs-Élysées stretching out in the background below. He’s up at this great height inside one of the world’s most famous monuments straightening the folds on a massive piece of silvery blue fabric.
DESIGN
Creative Bloq

The Arc de Triomphe gets a daring makeover

Have you ever been stood at a famous landmark and thought to yourself, 'I wonder what this would look like covered in one big sheet?' Yeah, us neither, but that wasn't the case for one artistic duo. The Arc de Triomphe stands proudly at the western end of Paris' Champs-Élysées...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Timelapse footage shows Arc de Triomphe covered in fabric for stunning art installation

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris has been wrapped in silver and blue recyclable polypropylene fabric for a posthumous installation designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude. Impressive timelapse footage shows abseilers slowly unwrapping 25,000 square meters of fabric around the famous monument, which stands at the western end of the Champs-Elysees.
DESIGN
Dezeen

Christo and Jeanne-Claude's wrapped Arc de Triomphe opens to the public

L'Arc de Triomphe Wrapped, an installation designed by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, has opened to the public in Paris. The installation sees the iconic triumphal arch on the Champs-Élysées shrouded in 25,000 square metres of silvery, recyclable fabric, which is tied in place by 7,000 metres of red rope.
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Christo's dream unveiled: A wrapped Arc de Triomphe

In Paris this weekend, traffic stopped and crowds gathered to see the Arc de Triomphe transformed: the huge monument wrapped in shimmering, fabric, tied in place with red rope – the colors subtly emulating the French flag. It's the creation of the artist known simply as Christo. But when Christo...
DESIGN
mymodernmet.com

mymodernmet.com

