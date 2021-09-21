Paris’ Iconic Arc de Triomphe Gets Wrapped in Shimmering Fabric
Late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude had a life-long dream of wrapping the Arc de Triomphe in fabric, with the hope that visitors would be able to freely experience their work—in this case by feeling the fabric that covers the monument. Now, their dreams have posthumously come true. Introducing L’Arc de Triomphe Wrapped—an installation that temporarily wraps the iconic Arc de Triomphe monument with massive sheets of shimmering fabric tied together with red rope.mymodernmet.com
