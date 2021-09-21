Paris’ Iconic Arc de Triomphe Gets Wrapped in Shimmering Fabric

The British Museum will sell NFTs of Hokusai’s works, including The Great Wave Off Kanagawa (1831), with the help of a new French start-up, LaConnection. The sale is being done in concert with the British Museum’s exhibition of the Japanese artist’s work later this week. The idea to help cultural institutions sell NFTs came to Jean-Sébastien Beaucamps amid pandemic-related museum closures. A frequent museum-goer, Beaucamps’s background is in assisting traditional companies as they pivot for a digital age. With the rise of NFTs in 2020, he thought he might have found a way to help museums absorb this new technology. With LaConnection, “I realized that I could combine my professional passion...

