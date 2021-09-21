CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reintroducing Matthew E. White, The Musician With A Producer's Brain

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of World Cafe, Matthew E. White talks about figuring out how well his songs would work in front of an audience and what influenced K Bay, personally and musically. Listen to the full session via the audio player above. Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto,...

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Julia Holter, Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, more playing Outline: Fall @ Knockdown Center

Seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline has announced its Fall 2021 event which happens on November 20 at Knockdown Center in Queens. This edition takes place in the venue's main hall and is headlined by Julia Holter, who has been mostly quiet since 2018's Aviary (and her ambient soundtrack to 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always). The event will also feature the first performance from Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley since they released their collaborative album, Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection, early this year.
MUSIC
kosu.org

Composer William Goldstein Weaves Musical Magic From Just Three Notes

Host Robin Young speaks with composer William Goldstein, who specializes in instant compositions, coming up with complete works from three notes. He also just released “Collaborative Composition,” an album of improvised works he’s created with various musicians. Watch on YouTube. Watch on YouTube. Watch on YouTube. This article was originally...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Get Bad Brains’ ‘Rock For Light’ on exclusive blue/white splatter vinyl here!

Pre-order our exclusive white/blue splatter vinyl variant of Bad Brains' 'Rock For Light.'. We've been teaming with Bad Brains and Org Music all year on exclusive vinyl variants of each release in their extensive reissue campaign, and we just launched pre-orders for a new white/blue splatter variant of 1983's classic Rock For Light, limited to 350 copies. Earlier this year, we had a red/black splatter variant limited to 500 that sold out quick, so act fast!
ROCK MUSIC
kosu.org

Tanya Tagaq, 'Tongues'

To witness Tanya Tagaq in person can be a brave, even life-changing event. The mind-bending performance she gave at the Kennedy Center in 2019 is forever seared into my psyche. Tagaq is from a small community in the high Arctic, 300 miles from the magnetic North Pole, and her singular style of improvised vocalizing is rooted in Inuit throat singing.
MUSIC
kosu.org

Pisha Laments A Past Self On Debut Goth Pop Album

This is Songwriters and Tour Riders, a music podcast from KOSU and Oklahoma State University and hosted by Matthew Viriyapah. Madeline Kassen is from Tulsa, Oklahoma and releases music under the moniker Pisha. The recent Berklee College of Music grad put out her first album titled Threnody earlier this year. The title means 'a lament' and the album is her lamenting 'a past self,' and represents a turning of age period in more ways than one.
OKLAHOMA STATE
musictimes.com

Andrea Martin Cause Of Death: How Did the R&B Legend Make An Impact in the Music Industry?

Andrea Martin, a well-known R&B singer, and songwriter has reportedly passed away as news of her death was announced on social media. The beloved artist was considered a legend in the music industry as she penned songs for Monica, En Vogue, SWV, Ange Stone, and Leona Lewis, to name a few. Now her loved ones and peers mourn for her after discovering the tragic news.
MUSIC
dotesports.com

Nadeshot and Rockstar Energy donate to cover indie musician’s tour

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot made a $3,000 donation with sponsor Rockstar Energy last night. The money went to small Twitch streamer and indie rock musician Jordan Wright, who goes by WrighteousJ on Twitch. Wright’s indie rock band is called City of Sound. At time of writing, WrighteousJ’s Twitch channel has just 1,800 followers.
ADVOCACY
pensacolastate.edu

PSC Lyceum back with live musicians, including blues artist Cedric Burnside, Civil Wars’ John Paul White as well as virtual talk with NPR’s Terry Gross

The Pensacola State College 2021 Fall Lyceum series features live musical performances for the first time in 18 months following a season lost to COVID-19. This year’s Lyceum series features a variety of musical performers, ranging from blues and folk artists to classical pianists. The series also will feature a virtual discussion with popular NPR “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross that will be available only to PSC students, faculty and staff. Lyceum features various mediums, including visual and performing arts, as well writers, poets and speakers.
PENSACOLA, FL
thisis50.com

R&B and Hip-Hop’s Masked Musician: Weku Did That

The multi-talented music producer, musician, creative director, and cinematographer Weku Did That is causing quite the uproar. The masked producer recently produced a record on multi- platinum selling singer-songwriter Mickey Shiloh’s “SIMP” Album and has been currently working with one of Atlanta’s rising stars Rene Bonét, to foster a new wave of music that he has coined as “Trap Rock”. This new genre of music is infused with heavy electric guitars, hard hitting 808’s, and melodic instrument arrangements that give you something familiar but fresh, modern, and incomparable to anything out right now. The Nigerian-American talent also released an Instrumental album titled “The Case for R&B”, in which he mixed classic, alternative, and pop styles of R&B production, to cater to singers who are looking for more of a nuanced or eclectic style of production.
MUSIC
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
kosu.org

'What Do You Need A Song For?': Esperanza Spalding's Search For The Answer

There is one question at the heart of Esperanza Spalding's new album - what do you need a song for?. ESPERANZA SPALDING: It's such a simple question, and I feel like we have the capacity to answer it (laughter). CHANG: Spalding is a Grammy-winning jazz singer and bassist. And to...
MUSIC
c21media.net

Amazon lines up Theroux-produced KSI documentary, adapts B E Jones’ Wilderness

Amazon in the UK has greenlit a doc feature about British YouTuber KSI produced by Louis Theroux, as well as psychological thriller about a twisted love story. Produced by Theroux’s London-based production outfit Mindhouse Productions, the 1×90’ doc will follow the social media star as he prepares for the biggest year of his career so far, including a headline show at Wembley.
TV SERIES

