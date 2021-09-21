CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyers for Kim Davis

By Steve Bittenbender
Kentucky New Era
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Lawyers for former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis have filed responses to federal court cases in Kentucky claiming plaintiffs who were initially denied same-sex marriage licenses by her office years ago are not entitled to damages or attorneys’ fees. The cases date more than six years...

www.kentuckynewera.com

