Denise (Denny) Chillingworth Rutz, 74
DENVER, Colo. — Denise Rutz, age 74, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Denver, CO. She was born in New Rochelle, NY, to Frederick Chillingworth and Josephine Loughman. A kind and loving soul to all people and friend of all animals, she graduated from Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in Boston and Metro State College in Denver. As a Registered Nurse she cared passionately for her patients in hospitals and nursing homes.www.laconiadailysun.com
