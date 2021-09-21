Boris Johnson's Oxford-educated food tsar Henry Dimbleby admits 'snack tax' would only shave 15 CALORIES off average Brit's daily diet - and insists exercise WON'T help you lose weight

Businessman Henry Dimbleby told MPs today that the salt and sugar tax would cut 15 to 38 calories from the average Briton's diet

The proposed 'snack tax' could shave just 15 calories off the average Briton's daily diet, Boris Johnson's food tsar admitted today.

Henry Dimbleby, 51, an Oxford University and Eton College educated businessman, told MPs that the levy on junk food high in sugar and salt would save the average person 15 to 38 calories.

This equates to between a fifth and half of a single chocolate digestive biscuit.

The figures 'might not sound like a lot', but it may be enough stop the nation putting on weight, he told the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee on National Food Strategy.

The NHS recommends that the average person looking to lose weight should reduce their daily calorie intake by 600kcal.

Mr Dimbleby, who founded 'healthy' fast food chain Leon, first set out the proposals in a 1,000-page report in July that was commissioned by the Government to get a grip on the country's obesity crisis.

Poor diets contribute to 64,000 deaths every year in England and cost the economy an estimated £74 billion, according to his report.

It proposed a new tax of £3 per kilogram on sugar and £6 per kilogram on salt sold wholesale for use in processed foods, or in restaurants and catering businesses. Britain has had a sugar tax on soft drinks since 2018.

Mr Dimbleby, who admits struggling with his own weight, insisted that the tax is necessary because exercise will not always help people lose weight if they continue to eat too much.

He told MPs: 'For reasons I won’t go into here, exercise - (is) absolutely fantastic for all sorts of things, but not for helping you lose weight.'

The graph shows that just shows the majority of the UK population are overweight, with a BMI of 25 or higher, obese, meaning their BMI is over 30, or severely obese, with a BMI of 40 and over

In his report, Mr Dimbleby wrote that the tax would lower the average person's sugar intake by four to 10 grams per day and salt intake by 0.2 to 0.6 grams per day.

And he told MPs today that this would reduce the average Briton's calorie intake by 15 to 38, which he admitted seemed small.

Henry Dimbleby: The 'obese' millionaire who wants to tax your food

Oxford and Eton educated businessman Henry Dimbleby - the co-founder of fast-food chain Leon - is the man behind Boris Johnson's war on snacks.

The son of broadcaster David Dimbleby and his cookery writer wife Josceline, he is the writer of the new National Food Strategy, the second part of which is due to be published later today.

Dimbleby, 51, studied at Eton - where he was a contemporary of Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg - before going on to Oxford University.

Like both of his parents, he would soon find his way into journalism, as a food writer for the Daily Telegraph - having initially worked as a commis chef under Michelin-starred chef Bruno Loubet.

Dimbleby would later join a consultancy firm, before launching 'healthy' fast-food chain Leon alongside entrepreneur John Vincent and chef Allegra McEvedy in 2004.

The chain was sold earlier this year for a reported £100m.

He also co-founded the Sustainable Restaurants Association in 2009, and The London Union, which controls some of the capital’s biggest street food markets.

With the help of Vincent, Dimbleby also turned his hand to campaigning, and the pair were later invited by David Cameron's Tory government to write a report into school meals. The report earned both Dimbleby and Vincent MBEs.

Despite being a food tsar, he says he has a 'conscious struggle' with obesity.

He told The Guardian he 'oscillates between the high end of healthy weight and the low end of obese'.

'I wouldn’t recommend any diets that I have used,' he said.

But official estimates from the Institute of Fiscal Studies outline that if everyone cut 24 calories from their diet a day, it would halt weight gain across the country, Mr Dimbleby said.

He told MPs: 'The reason we suggested the sugar and salt tax is it is technically feasible and you can minimise impact and there is lots of opportunity for reformulation.'

He admitted there was some products, such as jam and Marmite, that are difficult to reformulate to cut sugar and salt, and the prices of these products would go up.

But he said there is 'quite a lot of support' for the tax, because people 'know salt and sugar are bad' and should be cutting back.

He added: 'For most people it would be pence in the weekly shop.

'I think that there is real opportunity to do this.

'And the impact we think could be between 15 and 38 calories per day.

'This is the Institute for Fiscal Studies which modelled it, which might not sound like a lot, but if you reduced on average we all ate by 24 calories, the calories we all ate, we would all stop putting on weight as a nation. So it could be huge.'

He said the price of a Dairy Milk chocolate bar would rise from 60 pence to 68 pence, or could get smaller, if Cadbury's don't change their recipe in response to the tax.

And a ready meal curry would go from £1.10 to £1.40 if manufacturers didn't remove some salt and sugar, while Marmite would increase from £2.70 to £2.85.

The National Food Strategy, which Mr Dimbleby led, is yet to come into effect, with the Government having six months to respond with proposals.

If approved, the tax would follow the levy imposed on fizzy drinks that was introduced in 2018 and led drink makers to slash sugar from their products.

But despite commissioning the report, the Prime Minister said while it likely contained good ideas, he did not want to impact 'hard-working people'.

Boris Johnson's war on obesity came before he caught Covid last, which saw him hospitalised and spending three nights in intensive care.

The Prime Minister said his virus scare drove him to lose weight.

Mr Johnson previously weighed 17 stone six pounds, which he said was too much for a 5 foot 10 inch man.

While being quizzed by MPs, Mr Dimbleby hit back at claims the tax should be ditched in favour of a common sense approach that focuses on exercise and education.

He told MPs: 'What’s interesting about that, which we discovered as we did the work, it’s just not true.

'Education skills are important, but people know what they’re meant to be eating and for reasons I won’t go into here, exercise - absolutely fantastic for all sorts of things, but not for helping you lose weight.

'And yet that is a view that’s held by many people, including a lot of people who struggle with their diet.'

He backed up these claims in his report by arguing that more exercise causes your body to moderate calorie output.

The paper states: 'Studies examining the relative effects of exercise and diet on weight loss have consistently shown that diet is by far the most important factor.

'Even the small weight loss benefits that might come from exercise – the body doesn’t appear to offset all changes in energy expenditure – are compromised by changes in our appetite.

'When we exercise we tend to get hungry and eat more.

'Our body’s feedback mechanisms work hard to stop us losing weight, because historically starvation has been a much bigger threat to humanity than obesity.

'The idea that exercise is a good way to lose weight is not just incorrect: it is actively harmful.'