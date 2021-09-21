CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Boris Johnson's Oxford-educated food tsar Henry Dimbleby admits 'snack tax' would only shave 15 CALORIES off average Brit's daily diet - and insists exercise WON'T help you lose weight

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRy9X_0c3SXLZv00
Businessman Henry Dimbleby told MPs today that the salt and sugar tax would cut 15 to 38 calories from the average Briton's diet

The proposed 'snack tax' could shave just 15 calories off the average Briton's daily diet, Boris Johnson's food tsar admitted today.

Henry Dimbleby, 51, an Oxford University and Eton College educated businessman, told MPs that the levy on junk food high in sugar and salt would save the average person 15 to 38 calories.

This equates to between a fifth and half of a single chocolate digestive biscuit.

The figures 'might not sound like a lot', but it may be enough stop the nation putting on weight, he told the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee on National Food Strategy.

The NHS recommends that the average person looking to lose weight should reduce their daily calorie intake by 600kcal.

Mr Dimbleby, who founded 'healthy' fast food chain Leon, first set out the proposals in a 1,000-page report in July that was commissioned by the Government to get a grip on the country's obesity crisis.

Poor diets contribute to 64,000 deaths every year in England and cost the economy an estimated £74 billion, according to his report.

It proposed a new tax of £3 per kilogram on sugar and £6 per kilogram on salt sold wholesale for use in processed foods, or in restaurants and catering businesses. Britain has had a sugar tax on soft drinks since 2018.

Mr Dimbleby, who admits struggling with his own weight, insisted that the tax is necessary because exercise will not always help people lose weight if they continue to eat too much.

He told MPs: 'For reasons I won’t go into here, exercise - (is) absolutely fantastic for all sorts of things, but not for helping you lose weight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIHL1_0c3SXLZv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOZC2_0c3SXLZv00
The graph shows that just shows the majority of the UK population are overweight, with a BMI of 25 or higher, obese, meaning their BMI is over 30, or severely obese, with a BMI of 40 and over

In his report, Mr Dimbleby wrote that the tax would lower the average person's sugar intake by four to 10 grams per day and salt intake by 0.2 to 0.6 grams per day.

And he told MPs today that this would reduce the average Briton's calorie intake by 15 to 38, which he admitted seemed small.

Henry Dimbleby: The 'obese' millionaire who wants to tax your food

Oxford and Eton educated businessman Henry Dimbleby - the co-founder of fast-food chain Leon - is the man behind Boris Johnson's war on snacks.

The son of broadcaster David Dimbleby and his cookery writer wife Josceline, he is the writer of the new National Food Strategy, the second part of which is due to be published later today.

Dimbleby, 51, studied at Eton - where he was a contemporary of Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg - before going on to Oxford University.

Like both of his parents, he would soon find his way into journalism, as a food writer for the Daily Telegraph - having initially worked as a commis chef under Michelin-starred chef Bruno Loubet.

Dimbleby would later join a consultancy firm, before launching 'healthy' fast-food chain Leon alongside entrepreneur John Vincent and chef Allegra McEvedy in 2004.

The chain was sold earlier this year for a reported £100m.

He also co-founded the Sustainable Restaurants Association in 2009, and The London Union, which controls some of the capital’s biggest street food markets.

With the help of Vincent, Dimbleby also turned his hand to campaigning, and the pair were later invited by David Cameron's Tory government to write a report into school meals. The report earned both Dimbleby and Vincent MBEs.

Despite being a food tsar, he says he has a 'conscious struggle' with obesity.

He told The Guardian he 'oscillates between the high end of healthy weight and the low end of obese'.

'I wouldn’t recommend any diets that I have used,' he said.

But official estimates from the Institute of Fiscal Studies outline that if everyone cut 24 calories from their diet a day, it would halt weight gain across the country, Mr Dimbleby said.

He told MPs: 'The reason we suggested the sugar and salt tax is it is technically feasible and you can minimise impact and there is lots of opportunity for reformulation.'

He admitted there was some products, such as jam and Marmite, that are difficult to reformulate to cut sugar and salt, and the prices of these products would go up.

But he said there is 'quite a lot of support' for the tax, because people 'know salt and sugar are bad' and should be cutting back.

He added: 'For most people it would be pence in the weekly shop.

'I think that there is real opportunity to do this.

'And the impact we think could be between 15 and 38 calories per day.

'This is the Institute for Fiscal Studies which modelled it, which might not sound like a lot, but if you reduced on average we all ate by 24 calories, the calories we all ate, we would all stop putting on weight as a nation. So it could be huge.'

He said the price of a Dairy Milk chocolate bar would rise from 60 pence to 68 pence, or could get smaller, if Cadbury's don't change their recipe in response to the tax.

And a ready meal curry would go from £1.10 to £1.40 if manufacturers didn't remove some salt and sugar, while Marmite would increase from £2.70 to £2.85.

The National Food Strategy, which Mr Dimbleby led, is yet to come into effect, with the Government having six months to respond with proposals.

If approved, the tax would follow the levy imposed on fizzy drinks that was introduced in 2018 and led drink makers to slash sugar from their products.

But despite commissioning the report, the Prime Minister said while it likely contained good ideas, he did not want to impact 'hard-working people'.

Boris Johnson's war on obesity came before he caught Covid last, which saw him hospitalised and spending three nights in intensive care.

The Prime Minister said his virus scare drove him to lose weight.

Mr Johnson previously weighed 17 stone six pounds, which he said was too much for a 5 foot 10 inch man.

While being quizzed by MPs, Mr Dimbleby hit back at claims the tax should be ditched in favour of a common sense approach that focuses on exercise and education.

He told MPs: 'What’s interesting about that, which we discovered as we did the work, it’s just not true.

'Education skills are important, but people know what they’re meant to be eating and for reasons I won’t go into here, exercise - absolutely fantastic for all sorts of things, but not for helping you lose weight.

'And yet that is a view that’s held by many people, including a lot of people who struggle with their diet.'

He backed up these claims in his report by arguing that more exercise causes your body to moderate calorie output.

The paper states: 'Studies examining the relative effects of exercise and diet on weight loss have consistently shown that diet is by far the most important factor.

'Even the small weight loss benefits that might come from exercise – the body doesn’t appear to offset all changes in energy expenditure – are compromised by changes in our appetite.

'When we exercise we tend to get hungry and eat more.

'Our body’s feedback mechanisms work hard to stop us losing weight, because historically starvation has been a much bigger threat to humanity than obesity.

'The idea that exercise is a good way to lose weight is not just incorrect: it is actively harmful.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stop panic-buying petrol and only fill up ‘when you really need it’, Boris Johnson tells public

Boris Johnson has rejected pleas to give health and care workers priority access to fuel, despite warnings that leaving them stuck in queues at forecourts will put lives at risk.Breaking his silence on the crisis after five days of pumps running dry, the prime minister insisted the situation was improving and called on motorists to stop panic-buying petrol.But retailers said more than one-third of independent petrol stations remained empty, and Mr Johnson indicated that emergency measures will be needed until Christmas and beyond to keep supply chains running not only for fuel but other essential supplies too.Up to 300...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No thank you, prime minister’: Lorry drivers decline Boris Johnson’s Christmas visa offer

Boris Johnson’s proposed three-month working visa for European truckers is not proving a popular prospect for some European lorry drivers.On Sunday the government announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers as a response to the acute shortfall of truck drivers that has caused fuel pumps to run dry and massive queues at forecourts across the country.However the visa only lasts until 24 December, which Jakub Pajka – a Polish truck driver who quit his job in the UK after Brexit – said was not long enough to be worthwhile.Speaking from behind the wheel of...
ECONOMY
Eater

Boris Johnson Wants Britain’s Food Shops to Bounce by the Ounce Once Again

Restaurant blackboards everywhere suffer existential crisis. Google “how much is an ounce,” and don’t expected to be greeted with a concise explainer of the conversion between grams and its 25-28 strong quantifier, depending on which recipe book one asks. But chefs, restaurateurs, and harangued front-of-house staff writing on daily blackboards...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
washingtonnewsday.com

What would trigger Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B,’ according to Covid’s Winter Plan?

What would trigger Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B,’ according to Covid’s Winter Plan?. With winter approaching, it’s possible that some covid-19 limits will be implemented once more. According to the Mirror, masks may once again become necessary under the government’s new winter strategy, which also involves working from home and vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

The Calorie Fallacy: Why Counting Calories Isn’t an Effective Weight-Loss Strategy

You can say one thing for Professor Mark Haub: He knows how to make a lesson stick. Haub, who teaches nutrition at Kansas State University, wanted to prove to his students that weight loss is simply about calories. So, for 10 weeks, the professor proceeded to eat an 1,800-calorie diet consisting of a Twinkie every three hours. He also dined on Doritos, Little Debbies, sugary cereal and other junk food.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Boris Johnson asked for ‘emergency’ food deal, claims Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Boris Johnson asked Brazil for an “emergency” deal to ease shortages of a food product lacking in the UK, the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has claimed.Mr Bolsonaro did not name the particular product – but said he had passed Mr Johnson’s request to his agriculture minister Tereza Cristina.“He wants an emergency agreement with us to import some kind of food that is lacking in England,” the president said on his weekly webcast to supporters.A No 10 spokesperson disputed Mr Bolsonaro’s account – saying it was not the UK delegation’s recollection of the conversation between the leaders, without giving further details.The...
WORLD
Daily Mail

‘People feel very strongly about not having state mandate’: Boris Johnson slams Biden’s vaccine mandates and says he won’t do it because Brits 'love liberty' and tells president to use ‘sweet reason and persuasion’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed the idea of a sweeping vaccine mandate like the one President Joe Biden announced two weeks ago, adding that Britons are 'great lovers of liberty' in an interview on Tuesday. Johnson suggested Biden might be better off using 'sweet reason and persuasion' to convince...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Junk Food#Fast Food#Uk#Brit#Oxford University#Eton College#National Food Strategy#Nhs#Michelin#The London Union#Tory#Dairy Milk#Cadbury
Washington Post

Boris Johnson’s Social Care Tax Gets the Big Things Wrong

As proud as the Brits are of the National Health Service, the U.K. has long struggled with care for the elderly. The founding principle of the NHS was free health care from “cradle to grave.” Yet if an elderly person requires care in a residential nursing home, all of a sudden it is no longer free. Indeed, many are forced to sell their homes to pay for such services.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

No Boris Johnson, it’s you who needs to ‘grow up’

Isn’t it time for Boris Johnson to stop using so much figurative speech? He has the temerity to tell the world’s leaders at the UN to be “awesome” at November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, speaks of Kermit the Frog, and states, “It is time for humanity to grow up.”
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Country
U.K.
EatThis

Over 60? These 5 Walking Tips Will Help You Lose Weight

There's an old saying that goes "youth is wasted on the young," but perhaps it should actually go "exercise is wasted on the young." Many older adults make the mistake of assuming they should avoid exercise past the age of 60, but that couldn't be further from the truth. "There's a powerful myth that getting older means getting decrepit," Chhanda Dutta, Ph.D., chief of the Clinical Gerontology Branch at the National Institute on Aging, told WebMD. "It's not true. Some people in their 70s, 80s, and 90s are out there running marathons and becoming body-builders."
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Labour is still not trusted to run the economy, shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits

The public still does not trust Labour to run the economy, more than a decade after the financial crash, the shadow Chancellor has admitted.The party has yet to “break that narrative” that it caused the 2008 implosion, Rachel Reeves said – summed up by the notorious “there is no money” note left by Liam Byrne, a Treasury minister.Ms Reeves has used Labour’s conference to announce new spending rules, including that a Keir Starmer government would not borrow for day-to-day spending.But, asked why Labour still lagged behind the Tories for economic trust, she told a fringe meeting: “I don’t think...
ECONOMY
clevelandclinic.org

Can Drinking Chia Water Help You Lose Weight?

Some TikTokkers have started putting these tiny seeds in water and drinking them to stave off hunger — or so they say. Is there any truth to this trick? A dietitian explains the science behind the seeds, including whether this is one trend to try or to skip.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

245K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy