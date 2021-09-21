Gabby Petito: Investigators Looking Into Possible Brian Laundrie Sighting on Trail Cam

Florida authorities are currently looking into a possible trail cam sighting of Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in the state.

Around noon CT on Tuesday, Florida authorities are sharing trail cam images from the state. Within, a figure matching Laundrie’s description is seen amidst foggy brush.

The image comes from Blaker, Florida resident Sam Bass, who spotted the figure on his trail camera. He would then share the capture (below) with authorities and post it on Facebook to make the community aware.

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” Bass said of Gabby Petito’s fiancé on social media. “Authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out.”

Of the sighting, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know “we are aware of this report and are actively checking it out.”

A capture from the trail cam is public, courtesy of The U.S. Sun:

“There is no confirmation of this information. Obviously we will keep everyone in the loop if and when there is anything to report,” the office adds.

Since his return to Florida without her, Laundrie has been non-cooperative in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. His refusal to speak with authorities, and immediate hiring of a lawyer by the Laundrie family, led much of the public to assume the worst.

In less than a week after Gabby Petito went missing, Brian Laundrie would disappear into the Florida wilderness. His family would wait several days before reporting him missing from their North Port residence.

Gabby Petito’s Fiancé, Brian Laundrie, Remains ‘At Large’ in Florida

Laundrie remains a “person of interest” in the case. In the time since his disappearance, his North Port residence has been raided by both FBI and local authorities. Both agencies are currently collecting evidence. Laundrie, however, is still not a “suspect” – at least not publicly.

The raids came after the FBI announced Sunday that a body had been found outside Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, one they believe to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

The 22-year-old woman was officially declared missing by her family on September 11. Her actual disappearance, however, is likely to have occurred in late August.

The FBI cautions that they are not yet 100% on the identity of the human remains. An autopsy should confirm this week.

Other images that appear to show Brian Laundrie have made their way to authorities in the meantime. One, which authorities say “sure as heck looks like” Brian comes only two blocks from his North Port residence.

This photo, however, prompted North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor to tell The New York Post: “Not looking like him. Tattoo on left arm … but we are going to make sure. Other than that, sure as heck looks like him.”

The main search for Gabby Petito’s fiance remains in Sarasota County’s vast Carlton Reserve.