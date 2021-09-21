Cops are 'actively' investigating possible sighting of Brian Laundrie on deer cam 500 miles away from his home in Florida

Police are investigating a possible sighting of 'person of interest' Brian Laundrie after receiving a report that someone resembling the fiancé of missing van-lifer Gabby Petito was spotted in a wooded area 500 miles from his Florida home on Tuesday.

Sam Bass told police that he spotted a man who bore a resemblance to Laundrie while he set up his deer camera in the wilderness in Baker, Florida early on Monday morning.

The photo image provided to police by Bass shows a man with a backpack as he is walking through the woods.

The man appears to have the same physical features as Laundrie, including a slim build and a bald head.

'I'm not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie, authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the look out,' Bass wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.