A new poll found a slim majority of parents would get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19. The Gallup poll released Tuesday found 55% of parents with children under 12 plan to get them a coronavirus vaccine when one is authorized for use in younger kids while 45% said they don’t plan to. The poll also found that a slimmer majority of parents are worried that their children will contract the virus.

KIDS ・ 18 HOURS AGO