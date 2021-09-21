Basic Acrylic / Collage: October Classes in Irving with Victoria Robinson

The Kerrville Folk Festival, which celebrates its forty-ninth anniversary in October, is one of the longest continuously running music festivals in the United States. Over eighteen days each year, as many as thirty thousand people gather at Quiet Valley Ranch in the Texas Hill Country, an hour’s drive northwest of San Antonio, to immerse themselves in live music. Loyal festivalgoers often return for years, viewing the place as a second home. They live in camps that function through a barter economy, hold fireside jam sessions into the wee hours of the morning, and attend shows by big-name artists such as the Indigo Girls, Willie Nelson, and David Crosby. Up-and-comers participate in the New Folk Competition, which counts Lyle Lovett, Nanci Griffith, and Steve Earle among its alumni.

