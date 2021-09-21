CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irving, TX

Basic Acrylic / Collage: October Classes in Irving with Victoria Robinson

By webmaster
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The class is focused on understanding the very basics of acrylic and collage. And having fun! Good for beginning and intermediate artists. Limited to adults 18+. Dates: Thursdays, October 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2021 7-9 pm. Location: Jaycee Park Center for the Arts, 1975 Puritan Dr., Irving TX 75061....

irving.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Pencils vs Mechanical Pencils

Pencils are the most important item of all school supplies. Even though any writing utensil is okay to use for school, an important question that everyone should have when buying school supplies is, what type of pencil is better? The normal wooden pencils, or the plastic mechanical pencils? Each pencil has its own advantages and disadvantages, but the answer to this question is more complicated than one may assume.
ALLEN, TX
DFW Community News

Tips for the Perfect Proposal

You can’t undo your proposal, there’s no reset button for it. The stakes are higher than they’ve ever been. If she accepts, you better believe she’ll relate each and every miniscule detail from the type of dessert you ordered to how there was a quiver in your voice multiple times to everyone. She’ll Tweet it, Facebook it, and maybe even blog about it.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Pink Boho Fall Table Setting

Create a warm and inviting Pink Boho Fall Table Setting with lots of texture, pumpkins, flowers, and DIY ombre painted chargers. As the weather gets cooler and leaves begin to turn it’s a sure sign that the hustle and bustle of the holiday season are just around the corner. One of my favorite ways to connect with family and friends is over dinner together.
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

Fall Makeup Refresh

I took my no makeup self up to Neiman’s to see what new things I could find. And find I certainly did. I stopped at the TOM FORD counter because one of you suggested their liquid eyeliner. One messy swipe and I could tell that wasn’t for me but I did find so many other pretty things.
MAKEUP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
City
Art, TX
Irving, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Victoria, TX
DFW Community News

Ainsleigh’s 11th Birthday

Each of my kiddos birthdays are dear to my heart, and a day where I feel full of gratitude for their unique gifts. What a joy it is to be their mama! Ainsleigh turning 11 feels like a big birthday, time truly does not slow down, and I cannot believe that our little girl is growing so fast.
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

The Secret To Feathering Your Nest

A lot has been said about homeowners and empty nesters ‘feathering their nests.’ Much feathering can be done right now – even as your children are living at home, growing up, and growing out of their old routines. There is no right or wrong time to decide to create your...
INTERIOR DESIGN
DFW Community News

Sumptuous Ritz Home Is Elegant With a Dash of Urbane

Imagine the sense of serenity you could feel while sitting in this 17th floor home in the Ritz Carlton residences, overlooking downtown Dallas and Uptown and taking in the sights and sounds of the city. That’s what you’ll get with this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrylics#The Arts#Basic Acrylic Collage#21 28#Puritan Dr#Iaa
DFW Community News

4 Essentials for Cooking Asian Inspired Dishes at Home

Food· Food and Nutrition· Lifestyle· Single Mom Life. Asian cuisine is famous for its fresh ingredients, exotic flavors, and many cooking styles. One of the most important things to remember when cooking Asian dishes is that there are several different types of Asian cuisine, so it’s essential to be knowledgeable about which type you are preparing. Here are four great ingredients to have on hand!
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

The Best Halloween Advent Calendars For Kids

The countdown calendar has classic Halloween elements and colors, perfect for Halloween wall decoration in classroom, party, home, and haunted house. 31 Days Halloween Advent Calendar with Surprise Toys. Each night, your child gets to open a surprise toy with classic Halloween designs such as animated ghost, pumpkin, witch, bat,...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Light the Night Fore Allen Parks

Allen Parks Foundation invites you to light up the night with a special evening of night golf at The Courses at Watters Creek. Limited to 64 golfers. Shotgun starts at 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Cost for Players / Social spectators. Player ticket - $50 - Includes food, beverage, green...
ALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
DFW Community News

At the Kerrville Folk Festival, the Real Magic Isn’t On Stage

The Kerrville Folk Festival, which celebrates its forty-ninth anniversary in October, is one of the longest continuously running music festivals in the United States. Over eighteen days each year, as many as thirty thousand people gather at Quiet Valley Ranch in the Texas Hill Country, an hour’s drive northwest of San Antonio, to immerse themselves in live music. Loyal festivalgoers often return for years, viewing the place as a second home. They live in camps that function through a barter economy, hold fireside jam sessions into the wee hours of the morning, and attend shows by big-name artists such as the Indigo Girls, Willie Nelson, and David Crosby. Up-and-comers participate in the New Folk Competition, which counts Lyle Lovett, Nanci Griffith, and Steve Earle among its alumni.
KERRVILLE, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy