NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking more steps to alleviate the crisis on Rikers Island as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces mounting criticism about what he did not do during his trip to the jail complex. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, Hochul yet again used the power of her pen to address the crisis on Rikers Island. This time, she expanded the availability of remote court hearings to help resolve cases faster for the vast majority of detainees being held pre-trial. This comes after widespread staffing shortages prevented many detainees from being transported to their...

