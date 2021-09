Not many teams at the top of the college football rankings had an easy go of things on Saturday. Wins were hard earned, regardless of how heavily a team was favored. Even Alabama got tested. The Crimson Tide needed a stop on a two-point conversion attempt at Florida to hold off the Gators, 31-29. Oklahoma renewed its rivalry with Nebraska and got a fight from the Cornhuskers. The Sooners ended up with a 23-16 win. Oklahoma is still struggling to find its rhythm this season having won its two games against FBS competition by a combined 12 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO