CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Pac-12, SWAC Forming Basketball Partnership

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership. The partnership will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference. The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026. As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.

krod.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Swac#Ap
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Georgia Southern player apologizes for incident that helped get coach fired

A Georgia Southern player is apologizing for his conduct before Saturday’s game that appears to have played a part in getting his coach fired. A viral video showed Eagles lineman Gavin Adcock surfing atop a moving team bus and chugging a beer before Saturday’s game against Louisiana. That video gained further scrutiny after the team lost to Louisiana, which resulted in the firing of coach Chad Lunsford.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

PODCAST: Picking this week's Pac-12 Games

There are a lot of important games in the Pac-12 this week, and we've made our picks for all of them. Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of DuckTerritory.com discuss and give their predictions for this week's Pac-12 Games. Season Record. Straight up ATS. Erik 16-8 6-13 Jared 15-9...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Pac-12 Conference Plummets in AP Top 25

AP Top 25 - Week 4. Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
crescentcitysports.com

Pac-12, SWAC announce basketball schedule alliance with home-and-home matchups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 and Southwestern Athletic (SWAC) Conferences announced today the formation of a basketball educational and scheduling partnership that will feature a first-of-its-kind annual home-and-home series between member institutions. The men’s and women’s basketball partnership is aimed at creating both a forum for competition,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
theadvocate.com

Southern and Arizona men's basketball teams to play home-and-home series as part of SWAC/Pac-12 deal

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership. The partnership announced Monday will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference. The partnership in men's and women's basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
buildingthedam.com

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Week Three

In a week that featured almost all non-conference matchups for our Pac-12 teams, the conference had a rather poor non-conference showing. Of nine non-conference matchups scheduled for the Pac-12, they came away victorious in just four of those games. Granted, one of those wins was a BIG one. So one must wonder how these matchups affected our power rankings...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sports360az.com

Pac-12 Stock Up and Down

Commentary on Pac-12 issues on and off the field …. It pays to schedule high-profile games and agrees to unusual kickoff times. Oregon took the risk to play Ohio State in the ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ window and was rewarded on multiple fronts. The victory over Ohio State registered a massive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska AD Shares Honest Admission On Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came into the 2021 season needing a strong year in order to build the trust of the Cornhuskers fanbase and hold onto his job. Through five games, he hasn’t quite delivered. Nebraska is off to a 2-3 start, but many around the program feel like...
NEBRASKA STATE
Houston Chronicle

In scheduling first, Pac-12 and SWAC plan home-and-home basketball games

The Southwestern Athletic Conference’s men’s basketball teams have, year after year, traveled west to play Pac-12 Conference schools. A twist is coming in 2022: Pac-12 teams will start to travel to play the SWAC’s historically Black colleges and universities. Under a four-year scheduling arrangement the leagues announced Monday, Pac-12 and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
blocku.com

Pac-12 Games to Watch: Week 3

Losing to BYU after over a decade of dominance was a hard pill to swallow, especially because the typically competitive contest was almost completely controlled by the Cougars. On the bright side, one loss out of conference isn’t enough to derail the season and a Rose Bowl bid is still on the line, the Utes will just need some help from the rest of the PAC-12 to make that happen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buffzone.com

Pac-12 announces football players of the week

OFFENSE & FRESHMAN: Jaxson Dart, Fr., QB, USC (Kaysville, UT) 3rd player to win both Offense & Freshman in award in same week since the Freshman award began in 2019. Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels won it in November 2019 and USC QB Kedon Slovis won it in September 2019 in his first career start.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy