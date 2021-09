Venture Beat has interviewed lead designer Rob Gallerani and lead graphics engineer Kevin Todisco from Vicarious Visions who have been working on the Nintendo Switch port of Diablo II: Resurrected. The duo were asked how well the Switch version performs compared to the other platforms. Gallerani replied that the game is currently running like butter in handheld mode and that the biggest issues were working out how to make everything legible in portable mode. He and Todisco explained that they spent a lot of time ensuring that the Switch version of Diablo II: Resurrected wasn’t just a simple port of the PC version.

