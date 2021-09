In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Framingham School Committee & Framingham Public Schools, submitted to SOURCE media. FRAMINGHAM – This week the City of Framingham’s School Committee voted to approve the school district’s annual request of priority capital projects for Fiscal Year 2023. These projects and the district’s capital planning process seek to invest in priority needs, as well as save money in the long-term by prioritizing preventative maintenance, public health, environmental, and security projects, and utilizing existing infrastructure, and fully using warranties and cost effective contract vehicles in partnership with municipal departments.

