Omaha, NE

Shanu the Red Panda, COVID-19 Dashboard Comeback, UNO and Afghanistan

By Reed Moore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article09/21/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends. The Dresser returns to the Omaha stage with a distinguished cast. The windmill always gets the best of today’s news: Henry Doorly Zoo gets another red panda, Nebraska’s online COVID-19 dashboard will return, and UNO’s Hanif Sufizada makes a “tortuous departure from Afghanistan” as the UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies’ relationship with Afghanistan changes.

