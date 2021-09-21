Shanu the Red Panda, COVID-19 Dashboard Comeback, UNO and Afghanistan
09/21/21 • Nebraska vaccine data • Nationwide case trends. The Dresser returns to the Omaha stage with a distinguished cast. The windmill always gets the best of today’s news: Henry Doorly Zoo gets another red panda, Nebraska’s online COVID-19 dashboard will return, and UNO’s Hanif Sufizada makes a “tortuous departure from Afghanistan” as the UNO Center for Afghanistan Studies’ relationship with Afghanistan changes.thereader.com
Comments / 0