Vanderbilt loses top rusher to season-ending toe surgery

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt running back Ra’Mahn Davis will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn toe ligament on his right foot. Coach Clark Lea confirmed Davis’ injury Tuesday. Lea says they consulted with doctors Monday night. Lea says he hurts for Davis who has battled through some nicks just all season. The Vanderbilt coach wants Davis to continue helping the Commodores as another coach on the sideline. Davis watched the second half of last week’s loss to Stanford from the sideline with his right foot in a walking boot. Vanderbilt hosts No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

