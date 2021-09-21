CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five First-Team Debuts, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden BOTH Start - Confirmed Lineups: Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers (Carabao Cup Third Round)

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZaNl_0c3SUaRf00

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend, Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup third round tonight.

Despite relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have improved drastically under the management of Gareth Ainsworth. Currently sitting in 5th in League One, the Chairboys will almost certainly fancy their chances of pulling off a cup upset.

Manchester City are the current holders of this competition, beating Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on the run-in to a fourth consecutive triumph last season.

Here are the confirmed teams from tonight's tie at the Etihad Stadium:

Manchester City: Steffen; Egan-Riley, Burns, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand; Lavia, De Bruyne (C), Foden; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling.

Substitutes: Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Bernardo, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

Wycombe Wanderers: Stockdale, Jacobsen, Gape, Stewart, Tafazolli, Wheeler, Kaikai, Hanlan, Akinfenwa (C), Obita, McCarthy.

Substitutes: Pryzbek, Grimmer, Thompson, Vokes, McClearly, Horgan, Scowen.

