Black community must stand up against gun violence

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, 22-year-old Davonte Barnes was arrested in connection to the mass shooting that happened just months ago in front of the El Mula banquet hall. “I am very proud of our police agencies. That is a weakened we will never forget,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. It was mass shooting many will never forget, as three people were killed and 20 injured. There have been many other senseless acts of gun violence in South Florida, leaving families with a hole in their hearts. “I stand proud here. I lost my dad to gun violence,” said a 12-year-old boy. “I will never forget you, mom,” said another young girl, who lost both her parents to gun violence. On Saturday, faith leaders and those from the city of Miami Gardens came together to remember the lives lost to violence. “These are lives we will never forget,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. They hope to one day decrease these incidents that have left families with unanswered questions. “We will continue to work together,” said Harris.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO