Black community must stand up against gun violence

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenocide is the purposely destruction of a race of people or a group of people. A recent study by the CDC indicated the leading cause of death between the ages of 2 and 44 is homicide for African-Americans. The leading cause of death for whites in the same age range is accident.

Thomas Smith
8d ago

No Such thing as Gun Violence It's Criminals using guns Violently. They took Guns away from people in Britain to solve the Violence and Murder problems. They still have just as much Crime and Murders as before Now the Criminals use Knives. Reject Criminal Justice Reform. Support Victim Justice Reform Murders and Repeat Violent Offenders should receive the Death Penalty with Next Day Service. Use the Tax Dollars saved for more positive Societal needs. Sell Tickets and Pay Per View and Concessions for Additional Revenue

commonsense
8d ago

If the entire community would stand up against criminals by arresting, prosecuting and making them serve full severe sentences, those numbers would decline.

Just JC
8d ago

Try blaming the people pulling the trigger. There are lots of guns in rural areas that don't seem to have the murder problem

Urban Milwaukee

Huge Increase in Gun Violence In 2020

The United States saw a sharp increase in firearm injuries last year, according to a new study from Epic Health Research Network. Researchers from the Wisconsin-based health care software company found shooting incidents began to surge last spring. Compared to the previous two years, health care visits for firearm injuries were up 73 percent in October, and they spiked again this April, the last month included in the study.
Channel 6000

Community Safety uses ‘multifaceted approach’ on gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland’s Community Safety Division was formed in the spring after the City Council passed an ordinance on gun violence. The division’s spokesperson, Rich Chatman, said it’s designed to help curb gun violence using a 3-pronged approach, including long term investments in sustainable solutions.
Times Union

An Albany mother's struggle against gun violence

ALBANY – Allison Williams recently stood on the sidewalk outside her Second Avenue home and watched it happen again. Cars filled both sides of the street and people walked down the hill toward Elijah Missionary Baptist Church for yet another funeral for a victim of gun violence. The most recent...
Sandusky Register

Stop the gun violence

SANDUSKY — A first-of-its-kind local anti-gun violence event — titled Bodies, Bullets and Brotherhood — takes place 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Jackson Street Pier's Mylander Pavilion. The event came together, in part, after a rash of weapons-related offenses, often fatal in nature, have taken place in Sandusky and across the...
wamc.org

As Gun Violence Rates Remain High In Albany, Another Community Discussion Is Held

With the gun violence spike continuing in Albany, a "Stop the Violence" panel discussion was held virtually this week to share public perception and search for a remedy. Albany County Legislator Sam Fein says participants shared "moving stories about how violence has impacted them, their thoughts on how to prevent violence," and "how we can reach young people in the city."
thetrace.org

Gun Violence Survivors and ‘The Cultural Value of a Gun’

“That’s their job to protect me, too”: Gun violence survivors on police and guns in their communities. Survivors of gun violence are far more likely to be injured in a subsequent shooting and slightly more likely to be arrested on a violence or gun-related charge. With that context, a team of policy experts and criminal justice practitioners affiliated with Yale University looked at the post-hospitalization recoveries of 20 Black men aged 20 to 51 to reach a qualitative picture on survivors, guns, and the police. Their takeaway: “Survivors of gun violence describe distrust for the police and an ecology of guns that confers symbolic, social, and strategic meaning to owning a gun,” the researchers write. “Interventions to decrease gun violence should address the cultural value of a gun as well as focus on improving police relations with the community.” The qualitative study was published in the journal of Social Science & Medicine.
CBS Pittsburgh

Emergency Community Meeting Held To Create Plan To Stop Gun Violence In Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Community activists, politicians and residents attended an emergency community meeting in Homewood to start creating a plan of action to curtail gun violence. “There’s been an increase in the violence in the Black community. A lot of young people are losing their lives. The carnage has to stop. We’re saying enough is enough,” said Rashad Byrdsong, the CEO of Community Empowerment Association. Community Empowerment Association hosted the meeting in Homewood on Thursday night. As an urgent cry for change, Byrdsong issued a call to action to the community at large. He asked community stakeholders to roll up their sleeves...
WBIR

Knoxville community leaders work to combat gun violence after city ties 2020 record for shooting deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said Friday that a 17-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound he suffered earlier this month in South Knoxville. The teen, whose name hasn't been released, spent the last couple of weeks in the hospital. The suspect, another 17-year-old male, turned himself in and was taken into custody for aggravated assault and for being in possession of a handgun.
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens Faith Leaders, Officials & Community Members Come Together To Remember Lives Lost To Gun Violence

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, 22-year-old Davonte Barnes was arrested in connection to the mass shooting that happened just months ago in front of the El Mula banquet hall. “I am very proud of our police agencies. That is a weakened we will never forget,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. It was mass shooting many will never forget, as three people were killed and 20 injured. There have been many other senseless acts of gun violence in South Florida, leaving families with a hole in their hearts. “I stand proud here. I lost my dad to gun violence,” said a 12-year-old boy. “I will never forget you, mom,” said another young girl, who lost both her parents to gun violence. On Saturday, faith leaders and those from the city of Miami Gardens came together to remember the lives lost to violence. “These are lives we will never forget,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. They hope to one day decrease these incidents that have left families with unanswered questions. “We will continue to work together,” said Harris.
Lima News

Scourge of generational gun violence

More children in Chicago have been shot this year than have died of the coronavirus in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 214 children have died of COVID-19 in 2021. In Chicago, 261 children under age 18 have been shot as of early September.
Tulsa World

Editorial: Americans must not tolerate unprovoked violence against migrants

The worst of humanity was captured on video at the Rio Grande as horse-mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents hurled insults, intimidated and attempted to whip unarmed Haitian migrants seeking refuge. It was brutal, inhumane and an embarrassment to America. This is not how people treat other people. Violence against people...
